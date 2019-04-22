Crunch Moorestown Holds Grand Opening Party on April 27

MOORESTOWN, N.J., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced that it will hold a grand opening party at its Moorestown, New Jersey location on April 27, 2019 from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM. The 26,000 square-foot fitness center, which opened in February, is located at 1349 Nixon Drive in the East Gate Shopping Center.

Crunch Moorestown's grand opening party, which is open to members and non-members alike, will feature special enrollment offers for prospective members, food from local vendors, a live DJ, fitness challenges and more.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Moorestown offers top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, personal training, a functional training area with indoor turf, Kid's Crunch, a dedicated group fitness studio, tanning beds, HydroMassage® and more.

"We are so excited to have launched the best gym in the Moorestown area, and we want everyone to check it out," said Eric Wahad, Crunch Moorestown's Director of Operations. "Our party is open to everyone and is going to be a great time – so stop by, and bring a friend, to see what Crunch is all about."

Crunch, known for its innovative group fitness programming, will offer a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Prospective members can reserve their discounted membership rate online at CrunchMoorestown.com.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,300,000 members with over 300 gyms worldwide in 29 states, Puerto Rico and 4 countries. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

