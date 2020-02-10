Crunchy PostgreSQL for Kubernetes 4.2 Receives Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchy Data, the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL technology and support, is pleased to announce that Crunchy PostgreSQL for Kubernetes 4.2 has achieved the "auto pilot" capability level as part of Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification. The "auto pilot" capability level designates the highest level of automation associated with Operator technologies, including PostgreSQL cluster self-healing after a failover event and advanced high-availability configurations for workloads sensitive to transaction loss.

Crunchy PostgreSQL for Kubernetes 4.2 is the latest major release of Crunchy Data's open source, Kubernetes native PostgreSQL-as-a-Service infrastructure for deploying and managing enterprise-distributed PostgreSQL deployments. In addition to improvements to its high-availability and disaster recovery functionality, Crunchy PostgreSQL for Kubernetes 4.2 introduces the ability to efficiently clone PostgreSQL databases. Built with the Crunchy PostgreSQL Operator 4.2 and packaged with the Operator Lifecycle Manager (OLM), Crunchy PostgreSQL for Kubernetes successfully automates the essential database-as-a-service functionality that enterprises need to run PostgreSQL in mission-critical, compliance-driven environments with fully automated high-availability and disaster recovery.

"Crunchy PostgreSQL for Kubernetes provides enterprises with the ability to confidently deploy PostgreSQL-as-a-Service capability using entirely open source software across their choice of public and private cloud infrastructure," said Paul Laurence, President of Crunchy Data. "Through our collaboration with Red Hat and the Red Hat Operator Certification, Crunchy Data is able to demonstrate its commitment to the most trusted and enterprise ready PostgreSQL technology for the OpenShift Container Platform."

Crunchy Data was one of the launch partners on the OperatorHub.io public registry for finding Kubernetes Operator backed services. Crunchy PostgreSQL for Kubernetes is available as a Red Hat OpenShift Certified Operator and on OperatorHub.io. Since the first release of Crunchy PostgreSQL for Kubernetes in March 2017, Crunchy Data has led in the development and adoption of the Crunchy PostgreSQL Operator using the Operator Framework methodology to help advance the adoption of enterprise open source databases like PostgreSQL on Kubernetes.

"Red Hat has collaborated with Crunchy Data to provide production-ready Postgres for the hybrid cloud with Red Hat OpenShift. The Crunchy Data Operator has been on the forefront of Operator maturity and feature completeness since it was released. We are thrilled to grant the Postgres Operator an "auto pilot" capability level and provide this important capability to Red Hat customers," said Julio Tapia, Director, Cloud Platforms Ecosystem at Red Hat.

PostgreSQL is a powerful open source, object-relational database system with more than 20 years of active development and a strong global development community. Commercial enterprises and government agencies with a focus on advanced data management benefit from PostgreSQL's proven architecture and reputation for reliability, data integrity, and cost effectiveness.

About Crunchy Data

Crunchy Data is the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL and enterprise PostgreSQL technology, support and training. Crunchy Data offers Crunchy Certified PostgreSQL, the most advanced true open source RDBMS on the market. Crunchy Data is a leading provider of cloud native PostgreSQL – providing open source, cloud-agnostic PostgreSQL-as-a-Service solutions. PostgreSQL's active development community, proven architecture, and reputation for reliability, data integrity, and ease of use makes it a prime candidate for enterprises looking for a robust relational database alternative to expensive proprietary database technologies. Learn more at www.crunchydata.com.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo, and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

SOURCE Crunchy Data

Related Links

https://www.crunchydata.com

