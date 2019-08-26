Crunchy PostgreSQL for PKS Is Now Available on VMware Cloud Marketplace™

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchy Data, the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL technology and support, today announced Crunchy PostgreSQL for PKS is available on VMware Cloud Marketplace™.

VMware Cloud Marketplace enables customers to discover and deploy validated, third-party solutions for VMware-based platforms – across public, private and hybrid cloud environments. Once validated, partners can easily publish their solutions for VMware customers across platforms. Customers will be able to access these third-party partner solutions directly from their cloud environments, while also being able to experience the convenience of features such as notifications, reporting, and analytics.

Crunchy PostgreSQL for PKS lets enterprises deploy their own open source database-as-a-service solution to any cloud-enabled platform of their choice on top of PKS. Crunchy PostgreSQL for PKS provides the necessary features for running production ready PostgreSQL deployments, including seamless provisioning of clusters, high-availability, disaster recovery capabilities including both scheduled and cross-site backups, monitoring and health checks, and advanced authentication controls.

"Crunchy Data is committed to providing organizations with the power and efficiency of enterprise-ready, trusted open source PostgreSQL on their choice of infrastructure: whether public, private, or hybrid cloud. Being a part of the VMware Cloud Marketplace helps Crunchy Data to further bring trusted open source PostgreSQL to enterprises at scale," said Paul Laurence, President of Crunchy Data.

"We are pleased to see Crunchy PostgreSQL for PKS available on VMware Cloud Marketplace," said Milin Desai, GM, Cloud Services, VMware. "Validated technologies, such as Crunchy PostgreSQL for PKS, enable IT teams to reduce cost, increase efficiency, and create operational consistency across cloud environments. We're excited to work with partners such as Crunchy Data to empower customers to fully leverage their cloud investments."

For more information on Crunchy Data & Crunchy PostgreSQL for PKS please visit https://www.crunchydata.com/.

About Crunchy Data

Crunchy Data is the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL and enterprise PostgreSQL technology, support and training. Crunchy Data offers Crunchy Certified PostgreSQL, the most advanced true open source RDBMS on the market. Crunchy Data is a leading provider of cloud native PostgreSQL – providing open source, cloud-agnostic PostgreSQL-as-a-Service solutions. PostgreSQL's active development community, proven architecture, and reputation for reliability, data integrity, and ease of use makes it a prime candidate for enterprises looking for a robust relational database alternative to expensive proprietary database technologies. Learn more at www.crunchydata.com

Contact:

Jonathan S. Katz

Jonathan.katz@crunchydata.com

SOURCE Crunchy Data

Related Links

https://www.crunchydata.com

