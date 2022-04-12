Crux Deepens Its Partnership with Google Cloud by Integrating with Google Cloud Analytics Hub for External Data Integration

Crux supports data mobility through Google Cloud Analytics Hub integration, accelerating external data integration into the platform

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crux, the leading provider of external data integration solutions, is pleased to announce an expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud. During its Data Cloud Summit on April 6, 2022, Google Cloud announced the launch of Analytics Hub . Crux will integrate its data mobility capabilities with Google Cloud Analytics Hub, helping enable advanced data sharing capabilities and access to partner data from industry leaders like Factset, MSCI, Morningstar, BoardEx, Institutional Shareholder Services, Euronext FX, Linkup, and many others.

"As external data becomes more critical to organizations across industries, the need for a unified experience between data integration and analytics has never been more important. We are proud to be working with Google Cloud to integrate with Analytics Hub, feeding hundreds of pre-engineered data pipelines for external datasets," said Dan Lynn, SVP Product at Crux. "The sharing capabilities that Analytics Hub delivers will significantly enhance the data mobility requirements of practitioners, and the Crux data integration platform stands ready to quickly integrate any external data source and deliver on behalf of customers."

"With seamless and secure access to partner data through Crux's integration with Analytics Hub, customers can more quickly discover, share, and act on data within their existing cloud environment," said Manvinder Singh, Director, IaaS/PaaS Partnerships, Google Cloud. "We're excited to continue our partnership with Crux to help organizations utilize their data to identify new opportunities and grow their businesses."

Analytics Hub customers can now use Crux to onboard data faster for trials, routinely operate pipelines from any source, and transform any dataset before loading it into the platform. These capabilities enhance the Analytics Hub experience for users by providing a speedier data integration experience.

The demand for data mobility services for both internal and external data is going to continue to expand as the presence of data increases exponentially across all industries. To learn more about Crux's partnership with Google Cloud or how we're simplifying external data, visit cruxinformatics.com or get started with Analytics Hub on Google Cloud here .

About Crux

Crux is a cloud-based data integration and operations platform that accelerates the value realization between internal and external data. Crux partners with our customers to ensure they get the data they need, how they need it and where they need it. Its team builds data pipelines at scale and operates over 25K pre-engineered pipelines, delivering public and third-party datasets to the destination of choice. Crux pipelines come with embedded data monitoring, validations and transformations, and are supported 24/7 by our global operations team. Crux works with over 50 enterprise clients and is backed by Two Sigma, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Citi, among others.

