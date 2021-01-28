Crux Lands Collin Kautz to Create Portland Powerhouse

With 10 years of experience in finance and brokerage, Kautz brings proven success to the Crux team. His energy, focus, and execution are the reason this transition was a natural fit. He knows with the leadership working together at Crux, all clients will be put in the very best possible financing position.

"We have always respected each other's work. Our partnership was inevitable to create a greater competitive advantage for us in our market. This is going to be a whole lot of fun," says Tim Steele of Crux's Portland Office.

"I am often told, you're my guy and you'll be the guy my kids use down the road." Kautz says of his clients who've built large CRE portfolios over many years. "I am an investment strategist for my clients first and a preferred lending partner second. I love connecting the pieces of the puzzle together so my clients can realize their goals more efficiently and effectively. Joining the Crux team improves my capabilities to help clients exponentially."

Collin will be joining Tim Steele to form a truly dynamic duo in the Crux Portland office. With support and resources from the Seattle office led by Partners Jacob Wilson and Robb Hawkins, Kautz and Steele will dominate the Portland market offering the best commercial real estate mortgage brokerage solutions. As leaders in this industry, their combined talents will drive significant change in the Pacific Northwest finance market.

"Our team is built of the best mortgage brokers in the Pacific Northwest, and by adding Collin we will continue to gain market share and deliver on our client's needs. Crux has the best borrowers, the best lenders, and the best deals, and everyone in the industry knows it," Hawkins says of Kautz' addition to the team.

ABOUT CRUX COMMERCIAL PARTNERS

Crux Commercial Partners is a boutique commercial real estate finance firm which specializes in value add solutions for their clients. Their diverse network of lender relationships includes connections with local, regional and national banks and credit unions, SBA, HUD, Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, CMBS issuers and affluent private debt funds. For more information visit: https://www.cruxcre.com/

Contact:

Larissa Long

Will and Way

[email protected]

253.266.0009

SOURCE Crux Commercial Partners

Related Links

https://www.cruxcre.com/

