CRW Consulting & Distribution, LLC Announces Rob Chandler as Chief Executive Officer

Chandler brings diverse executive expertise to Corr-Ze™ product distribution

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRW Consulting & Distribution, LLC, the master distributor of the Corr-Ze™ product line, non-toxic and biodegradable corrosion eliminators used in metal surface preparation prior to coating application, announced the appointment of Rob Chandler as Chief Executive Officer. Founding member and former CEO Trey Chandler will continue to support CRW as the Director of Marketing and International Sales.

Rob Chandler is a founding member of CRW and has 27 years of experience with a diverse business background, ranging from sales, corporate training, management, and is a partner in multiple firms. He has invested in and supported numerous start-up companies, including software, eCommerce, digital platforms, credit cards, and commercial real estate development. Further, Rob has been a consultant to several financial institutions and Fortune 500 companies. He has a BBA from the University of Mississippi and is married with two children.

In his new role, Mr. Chandler will lead the development of the company's short- and long-term strategy for the distribution of the Corr-Ze™ products. Rob will ensure that the organization's leadership maintains a constant awareness of both the external and internal competitive landscape, opportunities for expansion, customer base, markets, and new industry developments and standards.

Mr. Chandler comments, "As a founding member of CRW, I look forward to playing a more active role in promoting the revolutionary Corr-Ze™ product line. I trust in this team and these products. I am continually amazed by how Corr-Ze™ can effectively eradicate corrosion at any concentration and how much impact this product could have on reducing our carbon footprint across every industrial industry."

CRW Consulting & Distribution, LLC is proud to provide a simple yet powerful resolution to the chronic problem of premature coating failure. To purchase or learn more about the corrosion-preventing Corr-Ze™ surface treatment products, visit https://www.crwusa.com.

CRW Consulting & Distribution, LLC, in partnership with Corrosion Innovations, is dedicated to solving the problem of corrosion through research, product development, outreach, education, and professional services. The company assists organizations in streamlining processes and reducing operating and ownership costs by eliminating the most common cause of coating failure. It also optimizes coating adhesion and reliability and lowers required maintenance frequency and scope. In addition to making patent-pending Corr-Ze™ available for distribution, CRW Consulting & Distribution, LLC will continue research to identify contaminants and other interference impurities, develop environmentally safe, effective, and economical solutions. The company will assist leading organizations in pursuing best practices to ensure the integrity and longevity of all metal surfaces.

SOURCE CRW Consulting & Distributing