Crye*Leike Gulf Coast Real Estate & Vacation Rentals Acquires Romar House Vacation Rentals

GULF SHORES, Ala., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crye*Leike Gulf Coast Real Estate and Vacation Rentals has recently acquired the assets of Orange Beach, Alabama-based vacation rental management company Romar House Sales and Rentals LLC. Crye*Leike Gulf Coast President David Stidham related, "We are excited to announce this acquisition of the rental management of these properties in Orange Beach. These properties at Romar House condominium make a wonderful addition to our existing inventory and provide more vacation options for guests wanting an exceptional beach vacation experience on the Gulf Coast."

Romar House condominiums boasts top-shelf amenities and Polynesian architecture.

The Romar House complex sports Polynesian architecture that brings the romantic South Pacific to Alabama's beautiful beaches. The lush tropical plants and palm trees create an aura of luxury unsurpassed in the area. Two eleven story towers prominently stand facing the large expanse of beach along the Gulf of Mexico. Each unit offers a spacious floor plan with three bedrooms featuring a large balcony with a direct view of the Gulf. The beautiful sugar white sand beach offers generous space for family fun and relaxation. Amenities include two Gulf side pools, a fitness gym, and tennis courts.

The current acquisition is expected to fully transition on December 1, 2022.

About Crye*Leike Gulf Coast

Crye*Leike Gulf Coast Real Estate & Vacation Rentals is proud to bring the best real estate service possible on the beautiful beaches of the Alabama Gulf Coast. Whether the dream is to purchase a beach home, a quiet hideaway on one of our beautiful bays, or a top income-producing investment property, Crye*Leike is here to help buyers reach their real estate goals. For more information, please visit www.clgulfcoast.com.

For more information contact April Boone, 251.233.0069

SOURCE Crye*Leike Real Estate and Vacation Rentals