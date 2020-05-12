CryoBuilt Releases New Line of Affordable Electric Cryotherapy Chambers

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CryoBuilt is excited to announce the launch of EVEREST, a revolutionary new product line that will change the whole body cryotherapy industry. The official launch date for EVEREST is 05/12/2020 with deliveries to start summer 2020.

EVEREST by CryoBuilt Cryotherapy Chambers

The leader in electric cryotherapy, CryoBuilt, announces official release of the most advanced and affordable cryotherapy chambers the world has seen. CryoBuilt believes EVEREST will change the cryotherapy industry for good by offering an innovative line of products that fit more price points than previously available. Historically, it was impossible to get an electric cryotherapy chamber for less than $150,000+ making it difficult for some retail locations to afford them. The high price tag on electric whole body cryotherapy systems has led to the market being flooded with cheap nitrogen saunas that have restricted the growth of the cryotherapy industry. Cheap Nitrogen cryosaunas are wrought with untrue health claims, subpar results, dangerous gases causing skin burns, and expensive nitrogen costs, making it difficult to turn a profit.

EVEREST by CryoBuilt offers the quality the market has come to expect from CryoBuilt, at an affordable price tag. EVEREST Cryo Chambers start at $90,000 with flexible financing plans available. All EVEREST systems come with the most innovative user app experience on the market, allowing clients to choose their own music, change the color & ambiance of the chamber, and even set custom fan speeds & session time for comfort. The goal of cryotherapy is to achieve a 30-40 degree skin temperature drop and with the EVEREST systems, you will be able to get that in a fun, comfortable, 2-3 minutes. All systems are fully electric with no need for hazardous and expensive nitrogen costs, allowing for 100% profit margin on every session. EVEREST systems will start hitting the market this summer and are currently available for order. You can even try one yourself in CryoBuilt's brand new showroom designed to showcase their new tech and product development in Sacramento, CA

EVEREST Cryo Pricing EVEREST PEAK EVEREST PINNACLE EVEREST SUMMIT $90,000 $129,000 $155,000

Cryotherapy is rapidly becoming one of the hottest health & wellness trends and is widely endorsed by celebrities and professional athletes. In a retail setting, Cryotherapy offered as a service can produce a very attractive ROI (Return on Investment) by offering a repetitive or subscription service with little to no fixed cost per sale, potentially earning your investment back in 1 year or less.

CryoBuilt is the largest manufacturer of electric, whole body cryotherapy systems in the USA. https://www.cryobuilt.com

contact: [email protected]

