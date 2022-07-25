Cryogenic Tanks Market to record USD 393.99 Mn growth -- Driven by increased demand for nitrogen from the food processing industry

Jul 25, 2022, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cryogenic Tanks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 393.99 million between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.07% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe the highest incremental growth in APAC and the region will account for 44% of the market share. The influx of high investments in developing economies such as India and Indonesia is fueling the demand for storage-based cryogenic equipment like tanks, valves, and pipes, thereby creating significant growth opportunities for market players. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download a Sample PDF Report Here
The cryogenic tanks market is concentrated with the presence of a few vendors operating in the competitive landscape. Vendors operating in the market seek opportunities for long-term agreements with governments and private companies. They are also investing in product innovations and expanding their service segments.
Technavio identifies Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Water Inc., Chart Industries Inc., Cryofab Inc., FIBA Technologies Inc., INOX India Pvt. Ltd., L Air Liquide SA, Linde AG, VRV Srl, and Wessington Cryogenics as some of the major market participants.
Although the increased demand for nitrogen from the food processing industry, the growing brewery industry in APAC, and the growing demand from the healthcare industry will offer immense growth opportunities, supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19, the growing demand for re-engineered cryogenic equipment, and the requirement for careful selection of raw materials for cryogenic tanks will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Understand the scope of the full report. Request a Sample Report Now
The cryogenic tanks market is segmented as below:
- Product
- LNG
- Nitrogen
- Others
The LNG segment will have the largest share in the market. The surging demand for LNG from emerging economies and the commissioning of new facilities on the US coast are driving the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
About 44% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The region accounts for more than half of world steel production and consumption. This coupled with the increasing efforts for adequate oxygen supply in the region will drive the growth of the cryogenic tanks market in APAC.
Cryogenic Tanks Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cryogenic tanks market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the cryogenic tanks market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Download PDF Sample Report Now
Cryogenic Tanks Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cryogenic tanks market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cryogenic tanks market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cryogenic tanks market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cryogenic tanks market vendors
Related Reports:
- Cryogenic Pump Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
- Cryogenic Insulation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Cryogenic Tanks Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.07%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 393.99 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.56
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Water Inc., Chart Industries Inc., Cryofab Inc., FIBA Technologies Inc., INOX India Pvt. Ltd., L Air Liquide SA, Linde AG, VRV Srl, and Wessington Cryogenics
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Industrial machinery market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 LNG - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: LNG - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: LNG - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Nitrogen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Nitrogen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Nitrogen - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 COVID-19 impact on the market
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
- Exhibit 45: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 47: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 48: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 49: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Air Water Inc.
- Exhibit 50: Air Water Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Air Water Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 52: Air Water Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 53: Air Water Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 54: Air Water Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Chart Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 55: Chart Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Chart Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 57: Chart industries– Key news
- Exhibit 58: Chart Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: Chart Industries Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Cryofab Inc.
- Exhibit 60: Cryofab Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Cryofab Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: Cryofab Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 FIBA Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 63: FIBA Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: FIBA Technologies Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 65: FIBA Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 INOX India Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 66: INOX India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: INOX India Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: INOX India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 LAIR LIQUIDE SA
- Exhibit 69: LAIR LIQUIDE SA - Overview
- Exhibit 70: LAIR LIQUIDE SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: LAIR LIQUIDE SA - Key news
- Exhibit 72: LAIR LIQUIDE SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: LAIR LIQUIDE SA - Segment focus
- 10.10 Linde Plc
- Exhibit 74: Linde Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Linde Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: Linde Plc– Key news
- Exhibit 77: Linde Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Linde Plc - Segment focus
- 10.11 Super Cryogenic Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 79: Super Cryogenic Systems Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Super Cryogenic Systems Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 81: Super Cryogenic Systems Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Wessington Cryogenics
- Exhibit 82: Wessington Cryogenics - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Wessington Cryogenics - Product and service
- Exhibit 84: Wessington Cryogenics - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 86: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 88: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article