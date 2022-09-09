Cryogenic Valves Market Size to grow by USD 828.94 million from 2021 to 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Larsen & Toubro Ltd & Parker Hannifin Corp. - Technavio

The cryogenic valves market report covers the following areas:

Cryogenic Valves Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Major Driver - The increase in oil and gas drilling E&P operations is one of the key drivers supporting the cryogenic valves market growth. E&P is an upstream oil and gas operation that has undergone several improvements with recent technological advances. For example, the development of data-oriented and sensitive equipment has helped in the accurate identification of the underlying reserves without the need to undertake actual drilling.

E&P is an upstream oil and gas operation that has undergone several improvements with recent technological advances. For example, the development of data-oriented and sensitive equipment has helped in the accurate identification of the underlying reserves without the need to undertake actual drilling. Major Challenges - Volatility in oil and gas prices is one of the factors hampering the cryogenic valves market growth. As per the International Energy Agency (IEA), the average cost of crude oil was $73.6 /bbl in October 2018 . However, in April 2020 , due to the global economic contraction driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and an oil market collapse, the benchmark price for US crude oil briefly decreased.

Cryogenic Valves Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Oil And Gas



Chemicals



Energy And Power



Food And Beverage



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Cryogenic Valves Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist cryogenic valves market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cryogenic valves market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cryogenic valves market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the Cryogenic valves market, vendors

Cryogenic Valves Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 828.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Hy Lok Corp., IMI Plc, ITT Inc., KITZ Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Powell Valves, SAMSON AG, Schlumberger Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, Velan Inc., Weka AG, Acme Cryogenics Inc, BAC Valves SA, Blackhall Engineering Ltd., Bray International Inc., Cryofab Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., and HEROSE GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

