CryoLife Announces Release Date and Teleconference Call Details for 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today that 2020 third quarter financial results will be released on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after the market closes. On that day, the Company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer session hosted by Pat Mackin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of CryoLife, Inc.

To listen to the live teleconference, please dial 201-689-8261 a few minutes prior to 4:30 p.m. ET. A replay of the teleconference will be available November 4 through November 11, 2020 and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The conference number for the replay is 13712302.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the CryoLife website at www.cryolife.com and selecting Webcasts & Presentations. In addition, a copy of the earnings press release, which will contain financial and statistical information for the completed quarter and full year, can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the CryoLife website.

About CryoLife, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about CryoLife, visit our website, www.cryolife.com.

CryoLife Gilmartin Group LLC D. Ashley Lee Brian Johnston / Lynn Lewis Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Phone: 631-807-1986 and Chief Operating Officer [email protected] Phone: 770-419-3355



