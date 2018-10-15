CryoLife Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Total revenues increased 47 percent to $64.6 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2017

in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2017 Non-GAAP total revenues increased 17 percent in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2017; Non-GAAP total revenues increased 17 percent on a constant currency basis

On-X ® revenues increased 36 percent in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2017

revenues increased 36 percent in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2017 JOTEC ® revenues were $15.0 million in the third quarter of 2018, a 32 percent increase on a Non-GAAP basis compared to the third quarter of 2017

revenues were in the third quarter of 2018, a 32 percent increase on a Non-GAAP basis compared to the third quarter of 2017 Net income was $1.6 million or $0.04 per fully diluted common share; Non-GAAP net income was $3.1 million , or $0.08 per fully diluted common share

"We had a very successful third quarter which included strong revenue growth, market share gains, new account growth and progress on our clinical and R&D programs," said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "Our On-X and JOTEC products continue to gain momentum as our direct salesforce is effectively conveying the differentiating attributes of these products. We expect our business momentum to continue and we are therefore updating our full year guidance. Looking ahead, we have many internal initiatives that we believe can drive substantial future growth. Given our highly experienced leadership team, we are confident we can deliver on our goals and objectives for 2018."

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2018 increased 47 percent to $64.6 million, compared to $44.0 million for the third quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily driven by $15.0 million in revenues from JOTEC and strong revenue growth from On-X and tissue processing. Non-GAAP total revenues for the third quarter of 2018 increased 17 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2017, a 17 percent increase on a constant currency basis.

Net income for the third quarter of 2018 was $1.6 million, or $0.04 per fully diluted common share, compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.04 per fully diluted common share for the third quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2018 was $3.1 million, or $0.08 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.1 million, or $0.09 per fully diluted common share for the third quarter of 2017.

2018 Financial Outlook

The Company is updating its full-year 2018 financial guidance, as summarized below, and expects total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2018 to be between $66.5 million and $67.5 million.

Previous Revised Total Revenues $256.0 million - $260.0 million $261.5 million - $262.5 million Gross Margins 65.5% - 66.5% (includes $3.5 million non-cash charges related to acquired JOTEC inventory and distributor inventory buy backs) 65.5% - 66.5% (includes $2.8 million non-cash charges related to acquired JOTEC inventory and distributor inventory buy backs) R&D Expenses $23.0 million - $25.0 million $22.0 million - $23.0 million Non-GAAP Tax

Rate Mid 20% (excludes effect of nondeductible transaction costs and the tax effect of stock compensation expenses) same Non-GAAP EPS $0.29 - $0.32 (assumes approximately 37.5 million fully diluted shares outstanding and 25% effective tax rate) $0.30 - $0.33 (assumes approximately 37.5 million fully diluted shares outstanding and 25% effective tax rate)

All numbers are presented on a GAAP basis except where expressly referenced as non-GAAP. The Company does not provide GAAP income per common share on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty business development and acquisition-related expenses, purchase accounting fair value adjustments, and any unusual gains and losses without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP.

The Company's financial guidance for 2018 is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP revenues include JOTEC revenues for the same nine-month period in 2017 prior to the closing of the acquisition of JOTEC on December 1, 2017. The Company did not own JOTEC during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2017, so the Company is unable to report its GAAP revenue growth for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. The Company's other non-GAAP results exclude (as applicable) business development and integration expenses, amortization expense, and inventory basis step-up expense. The Company believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions, and the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and recently acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines. The Company believes it is useful to exclude certain expenses because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as acquisitions, or non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast tomorrow, November 1, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results followed by a question and answer session. To listen to the live teleconference, please dial 201-689-8261. A replay of the teleconference will be available through November 8, 2018 and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The Conference ID for the replay is 13684106.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed by going to the Investor Relations section of the CryoLife website at www.cryolife.com and selecting the heading Webcasts & Presentations.

About CryoLife, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about CryoLife, visit our website, www.cryolife.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include our forecasted revenues, gross margins, R&D expenses, non-GAAP income tax rate and non-GAAP earnings per share; and our beliefs that our On-X and JOTEC products continue to gain momentum as our direct salesforce is effectively conveying the differentiating attributes of these products, that we expect our business momentum to continue, that we have many internal initiatives that we believe can drive substantial future growth and that we are confident we can deliver on our goals and objectives for 2018. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2017. CryoLife does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CRYOLIFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues: Products $ 45,152 $ 27,029 $ 138,063 $ 84,519 Preservation services 19,446 16,970 56,979 52,357 Total revenues 64,598 43,999 195,042 136,876 Cost of products and preservation

services: Products 12,459 6,220 40,166 21,196 Preservation services 9,425 7,917 27,083 23,401 Total cost of products and preservation services 21,884 14,137 67,249 44,597 Gross margin 42,714 29,862 127,793 92,279 Operating expenses: General, administrative, and marketing 32,871 24,756 104,946 71,016 Research and development 5,225 4,277 16,314 13,098 Total operating expenses 38,096 29,033 121,260 84,114 Operating income 4,618 829 6,533 8,165 Interest expense 4,104 851 11,863 2,486 Interest income (52) (64) (141) (159) Other (income) expense, net (1,542) 21 (257) (70) Income (loss) before income taxes 2,108 21 (4,932) 5,908 Income tax expense (benefit) 543 (1,304) (2,868) (803) Net income (loss) $ 1,565 $ 1,325 $ (2,064) $ 6,711 Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ (0.06) $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ (0.06) $ 0.19 Weighted-average common shares

outstanding: Basic 36,526 32,887 36,331 32,665 Diluted 37,610 34,057 36,331 33,851

CRYOLIFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (In thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Products: BioGlue and BioFoam $ 15,646 $ 15,730 $ 48,685 $ 48,094 JOTEC 15,004 -- 46,669 -- On-X 11,298 8,326 33,495 27,048 CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy 1,590 1,489 4,514 5,130 PerClot 882 886 2,822 2,641 PhotoFix 732 598 1,878 1,606 Total products 45,152 27,029 138,063 84,519 Preservation services: Cardiac tissue 9,502 7,932 26,660 23,911 Vascular tissue 9,944 9,038 30,319 28,446 Total preservation services 19,446 16,970 56,979 52,357 Total revenues $ 64,598 $ 43,999 $ 195,042 $ 136,876 Revenues: U.S. $ 36,516 $ 32,208 $ 108,123 $ 100,454 International 28,082 11,791 86,919 36,422 Total revenues $ 64,598 $ 43,999 $ 195,042 $ 136,876 (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted securities $ 35,311 $ 40,753 Total current assets 173,952 179,280 Total assets 569,695 589,693 Total current liabilities 30,749 42,940 Total liabilities 292,888 312,635 Shareholders' equity 276,807 277,058

CRYOLIFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Income (Loss) per Common Share (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP: Income (loss) before income taxes $ 2,108 $ 21 $ (4,932) $ 5,908 Income tax expense (benefit) 543 (1,304) (2,868) (803) Net income (loss) $ 1,565 $ 1,325 $ (2,064) $ 6,711 Diluted income (loss) per common share: $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ (0.06) $ 0.19 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 37,610 34,057 36,331 33,851 Reconciliation of income (loss) before income taxes, GAAP to adjusted net income,

non-GAAP: Income (loss) before income taxes, GAAP $ 2,108 $ 21 $ (4,932) $ 5,908 Adjustments: Business development and integration expenses 1,917 2,998 6,933 4,380 Amortization expense 2,707 1,140 8,195 3,423 Gain on On-X escrow settlement (2,675) -- (2,675) -- Inventory basis step-up expense 62 32 2,805 2,144 Adjusted income before income taxes, non-GAAP 4,119 4,191 10,326 15,855 Income tax expense calculated at 25% pro forma tax rate 1,030 1,048 2,582 3,964 Adjusted net income, non-GAAP $ 3,089 $ 3,143 $ 7,744 $ 11,891 Reconciliation of diluted income (loss) per common share, GAAP to adjusted diluted

income per common share, non-GAAP: Diluted income (loss) per common share, GAAP: $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ (0.06) $ 0.19 Adjustments: Amortization expense 0.08 0.04 0.22 0.10 Business development and integration expenses 0.05 0.09 0.19 0.13 Gain on On-X escrow settlement (0.07) -- (0.07) -- Inventory basis step-up expense -- -- 0.07 0.06 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.02) (0.04) (0.10) (0.07) Effect of 25% pro forma tax rate -- (0.04) (0.04) (0.07) Adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP: $ 0.08 $ 0.09 $ 0.21 $ 0.34 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 37,610 34,057 37,351 33,851

CRYOLIFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenues; Gross Margin; General, Administrative, and Marketing (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 Growth

Rate 2018 2017 Growth

Rate Reconciliation of total revenues, GAAP to total revenues, non-GAAP: Total revenues, GAAP $ 64,598 $ 43,999 47% $ 195,042 $ 136,876 42% Plus: JOTEC pre-acquisition revenues -- 11,339 -- 36,439 Total revenues, non-GAAP $ 64,598 $ 55,338 17% $ 195,042 $ 173,315 13% Impact of changes in currency exchange -- (203) -- 3,625 Total constant currency

revenues, non-GAAP $ 64,598 $ 55,135 17% $ 195,042 $ 176,940 10% (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Reconciliation of gross margin %, GAAP to gross margin %, non-GAAP: Total revenues, GAAP $ 64,598 $ 43,999 $ 195,042 $ 136,876 Gross margin, GAAP $ 42,714 $ 29,862 $ 127,793 $ 92,279 Gross margin %, GAAP 66% 68% 66% 67% Gross margin, GAAP $ 42,714 $ 29,862 $ 127,793 $ 92,279 Plus: Inventory basis step- up expense 62 32 2,805 2,144 Gross margin, non-GAAP $ 42,776 $ 29,894 $ 130,598 $ 94,423 Gross margin %, non-GAAP 66% 68% 67% 69% (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Reconciliation of general, administrative, and marketing, GAAP to general, administrative, and marketing, non-GAAP: General, administrative, and marketing, GAAP $ 32,871 $ 24,756 $ 104,946 $ 71,016 Less: Business development and integration expenses (1,917) (2,998) (6,933) (4,380) General, administrative, and marketing, non-GAAP $ 30,954 $ 21,758 $ 98,013 $ 66,636

CRYOLIFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Reconciliation of net income (loss), GAAP to adjusted EBITDA,

non-GAAP: Net income (loss), GAAP $ 1,565 $ 1,325 $ (2,064) $ 6,711 Adjustments: Interest income (52) (64) (141) (159) Interest expense 4,104 851 11,863 2,486 Income tax expense (benefit) 543 (1,304) (2,868) (803) Depreciation and amortization expense 4,530 2,331 13,636 6,683 Loss (gain) on foreign currency

revaluation 683 21 2,141 (78) Business development and integration

expenses 1,917 2,998 6,933 4,380 Gain on On-X escrow settlement (2,675) -- (2,675) -- Inventory basis step-up expense 62 32 2,805 2,144 Stock-based compensation expense 1,565 1,856 4,685 5,652 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 12,242 $ 8,046 $ 34,315 $ 27,016

Contacts: CryoLife Gilmartin Group LLC D. Ashley Lee Greg Chodaczek / Lynn Lewis Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Phone: 646-924-1769 and Chief Operating Officer investors@cryolife.com Phone: 770-419-3355

