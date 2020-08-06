CryoLife to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today that it will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

CryoLife's management team will present at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 13, 2020. The Company's virtual fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be accessible through CryoLife's website, www.cryolife.com, on the Investor Relations page. An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the same website.

Members of the management team will also participate in the 5th Annual Needham Virtual Med Tech 1x1 Conference on Monday, August 17, 2020. Due to the format of this event no webcast will be available.

About CryoLife, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about CryoLife, visit our website, www.cryolife.com.

