CryoLife to Present at Deutsche Bank 26th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE :CRY ), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today that it will participate in the upcoming Deutsche Bank 26th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, AZ.

A live webcast of the Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m. MST and will feature an overview of the company by Pat Mackin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The live webcast can be accessed through CryoLife's website, www.cryolife.com, on the Investor Relations page. An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the same website.

About CryoLife, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 90 countries worldwide. For additional information about CryoLife, visit our website, www.cryolife.com.

Contacts: CryoLife Gilmartin Group LLC D. Ashley Lee Greg Chodaczek / Lynn Lewis Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

and Chief Operating Officer Phone: 646-924-1769

investors@cryolife.com Phone: 770-419-3355

SOURCE CryoLife, Inc.

