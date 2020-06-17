Crypsis and Duke University Announce the "Sanford-Crypsis Cyber Cup" Cybersecurity Policy Competition

MCLEAN, Va., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crypsis Group, a leading incident response, risk management and digital forensics firm, today announced they are partnering with Duke University's Sanford Cyber Policy program to launch the inaugural Sanford-Crypsis Cyber Cup, a day-long, inter-university competition open to all Duke University undergraduate students. The competition will be held on the Duke campus in October (date and time to be announced).

The annual competitions will challenge groups of students to develop and present the best policy recommendations to address hypothetical, high-stakes cybersecurity scenarios. This year, the scenario will feature a cyberattack on the Duke Health system days before a high-ranking cabinet member is scheduled to undergo a procedure at the Duke Hospital. The winners will earn $2,000 and a first-round interview for a potential cybersecurity internship with The Crypsis Group.

"We are excited to partner with Duke on the Cyber Cup this year, and for several year to come," said Bret Padres, Crypsis's CEO. "There is a critical shortage of skilled cyber talent—it has been an ongoing gap that organizations around the world have struggled to address. This competition will help inspire and educate students on the complex challenges of cyber policy as well as draw interest in the field of cybersecurity in general."

Crypsis Group leaders will provide a financial contribution for the Cyber Cup program over the next three years, serve as executive-level judges for the competition, host coffee chats with Duke students throughout the day of the competition, and deliver guest lectures for Sanford Cyber Policy program students.

"This is the beginning of a great partnership between Duke and Crypsis," said David Hoffman, professor, Sanford School of Public Policy, Duke University. "Institutions of higher learning and business experts working hand-in-hand provides higher-quality education and career pathing opportunities to emerging talent. We believe we have developed a leading U.S. cyber policy program; and with the high popularity of the Sanford School, the students' enthusiasm about the competition and partnerships with companies like The Crypsis Group, we expect Duke to become known as one of the leading universities for developing tomorrow's cyber leaders."

About the Crypsis Group

Crypsis creates a more secure digital world by providing the highest-quality incident response, risk management and digital forensic services to over 1,700 organizations globally. Named one of the Top 10 Digital Forensics Services Companies of 2019 by Enterprise Security magazine, The Crypsis Group helps clients defend against and respond to cybersecurity threats through their cybersecurity expertise, global incident response capabilities and continuous innovation. The company has offices in Washington D.C., New York, Chicago, Austin and Los Angeles. For more information, visit https://www.crypsisgroup.com/.

