Cryptid Trails The Haunted Experience

Monkey Bones Productions is a new production team full of creative and themed entertainment experts who got together to reimagine the traditional haunted house event, developing a Halloween experience that will be unlike anything else. The entire event was designed with physical distancing measures in mind, from contact-free check-in to immersive walk-through scenes. Guests will choose a certain time to enter the event and will automatically be put into a virtual cue line.

Come together, get scared together. This will encourage 6 feet distancing while limiting the number of guests, and giving the right amount of scares.

The original storyline presents a concoction of creatures and characters like you have never seen them before. As guests walk through this cryptid trail, nightmarish scenes come to life, they'll be immersed into an untold story of an urban legion as choices of a pathway will choose your fate.

Want to join the team? Online auditions for performers and volunteers for Cryptid Trails are happening now. Admission tickets will start at $20 per person and will run from the end of September through the end of October. You can sign up to receive the latest event updates at www.CryptidTrails.com.

SOURCE Monkey Bones Productions