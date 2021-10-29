Crypto Asset Management Market worth $1.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Crypto Asset Management Market by Solution (Custodian and Wallets), Application Type (Web-based and Mobile-based), End User (Individuals and Enterprises (Institutions (BFSI, Hedge Funds), Retail and eCommerce)), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Crypto Asset Management Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.4 billion in 2021 to USD 1.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period. The increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in crypto asset management technology are expected to enhance the use of crypto asset management solutions across the globe.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Crypto Asset Management Market"



147 – Tables

74 – Figures

206 – Pages

By end user, Individual User is expected to lead the Crypto Asset Management Market during the forecast period

With a rise in the cryptocurrency users across the globe, the potential customer base for crypto asset management solutions has also increased. Individual users use mobile phones primarily for entertainment and utility purposes. Multiple utility mobile applications help the individual user organize and manage day-to-day tasks. Some of these applications require access to some of the user's personal data. With the advent of social media, large amount of personal sensitive data is also stored on these mobile devices. With a significant amount of sensitive data stored online, many individual users opt for crypto asset management solutions to protect their data, whereas large number of individuals still do not opt for premium security software. However, with the increasing awareness about potential cyber threats, the adoption of crypto asset management solutions is rising across the individual end user segment.

Based on enterprise vertical, institutions segment to lead the Crypto Asset Management Market during the forecast period

Institutional clients are the major contributors to the growth of Crypto Asset Management Market. The financial firms are adopting crypto asset management solutions for safeguarding their crypto assets and streamline exchange and trading processes. Over the last few years, custodian solution has garnered more attention among leading financial firms, particularly hedge funds and investment funds. The crypto asset management platform offers custody for cryptocurrency, and processes transactions with greater safety. The platform has the capability to manage multiple accounts without compromising security. As per wallet service providers, cryptocurrency is gaining attention from financial firms, businesses, and government authorities.

North America to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Mass adoption of Bitcoins and Ethereum is prevalent among customers in North America. The institutions are heavily investing and trading via Bitcoin and altcoins in the US and Canada. Cryptocurrency has been prevalent over the last few years owing to the advancements in the use of blockchain technology. The US is home to several blockchain projects and platform providers, leading to heavy cryptocurrency trading and crypto fund. Large financial institutions in the US are leveraging the capabilities of blockchain to launch their own digital currencies.

Market Players:

Key and innovative vendors in the Crypto Asset Management Market include Coinbase, Inc. (US), Gemini Trust Company, LLC. (US), Crypto Finance AG (Germany), Vo1t Ltd (UK), Bakkt, LLC (US), BitGo, Inc. (US), Ledger SA (France), METACO SA (Switzerland), Iconomi Ltd. (UK), EXODUS MOVEMENT, INC. (US), Xapo, Inc. (Switzerland), Paxos Trust Company, LLC. (US), Koine Money Ltd (England), Amberdata, Inc. (US), Tradeium Capital, LLC. (Germany), Opus Labs CVBA (Belgium), KryptographeInc (UK), and others.

