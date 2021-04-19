Crypto Awards 2021: People's Choice Best of the Best

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The crypto community has been given a unique opportunity to join this project Crypto Awards produced by FINEXPO ($FINEX), to be nominated in and be Best from the Best. Simple procedure: register for the awards, join the nominations, get more votes and win.

CryptoAwards.com - choose the best project, company, exchange and person in the industry!

The first honest rating of crypto projects, companies and people with a transparent process of voting based on feedback and reviews from real crypto users and customers is now going live at cryptoawards.com. The project itself is presented by Finexpo, an event producer with over 18 years of experience on the market.

What is special about Crypto Awards is that it is actually people's choice. 78 nominations are created by real market experts to provide a fair and transparent competition between over 1,000 industry projects, companies, exchanges and even people. People about people sounds phenomenal, so some special nominations are created specially to honor the most significant personas in the industry.

The rating will take over all areas of the crypto industry. The mechanism is pretty simple: people from all over the world are reviewing and ranking the project, therefore selecting the best of the best. Without doubt, such ratings help potential clients and new people in the industry select the most reliable space for a safe investment.

This ranking will become a yearly event and Finexpo will announce the first winners in the end of 2021. What is interesting is if the COVID 19 situation is safe by the end of the year, the actual ceremony promises to become global together with the Blockchain Fest in Cyprus.

