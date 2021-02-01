Crypto Broker AG, the brokerage division of Crypto Finance Group, receives the FINMA Securities House Licence

Crypto Finance is one of the few crypto brokers worldwide fulfilling the licencing requirements that securities firms active in the established financial markets do. Once effective, this licence also brings new business potential in trading security tokens.

"Getting the securities house licence for our brokerage is a pivotal moment for us. It means that we will be able to offer our professional – and regulated – services to even more financial institutions, enabling them to enter this new asset class. The licence also recognises our team's dedication and expertise," says Jan Brzezek, founder and CEO of the Crypto Finance Group.

Rupertus Rothenhaeuser, CEO of Crypto Broker AG adds, "Today's announcement marks a milestone in achieving the Crypto Finance Group vision: providing professional products and services for the evolving digital asset universe. Given last year's exponential growth in digital asset operations with our clients, we expect continued business expansion in 2021."

About the Crypto Finance Group

The Crypto Finance Group provides banks and professional investors a full suite of secure, reliable services that is unique in the digital asset space today. The group provides FINMA-regulated crypto asset management and 24/7 brokerage services, as well as storage infrastructure and tokenisation solutions. www.cryptofinance.ch

