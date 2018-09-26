Crypto.com Announces Advisory Board

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/750079/Crypto_Logo.jpg )

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com, said, "As we begin the global rollout of our products, we are excited to announce the formation of our Advisory Board. This is a group of incredibly talented, seasoned executives who bring a track record of success and expertise in areas ranging from AI, trading technology, product to operations and talent. Our entire management team will benefit greatly from their advice, experience and network as we scale and expand globally."

The inaugural advisory board members are as follows:

Antoine Blondeau , Founder and Managing Partner at Alpha Intelligence Capital

, Founder and Managing Partner at Alpha Intelligence Capital Rob Bier , Founder and Managing Partner at Trellis

, Founder and Managing Partner at Trellis Chien-Liang Chou , VP Engineering at Flexport

, VP Engineering at Flexport Chris Corrado , Group Chief Operating Officer and Group Chief Information Officer at London Stock Exchange Group

, Group Chief Operating Officer and Group Chief Information Officer at London Stock Exchange Group Huey Lin , Chief Operating Officer at Affirm

, Chief Operating Officer at Affirm Dimitri Tsamados , Partner at Eric Salmon & Partners

Antoine Blondeau (AI) - Chairman of the Advisory Board

Antoine Blondeau is Founder and Managing Partner of Alpha Intelligence Capital, a global venture capital fund focused on deep Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technology companies. Antoine has 25 years of experience in the technology industry, having held senior leadership positions at Good Technology, Salesforce.com, and Sybase. Antoine's career highlights include founding Sentient Technologies, as well as leading Dejima as CEO, the company that powered DARPA's foundational CALO project that later evolved into Apple's Siri. Antoine was also COO of Zi Corporation, whose smart text input software was embedded in hundreds of millions of devices.

Rob Bier (Organization Design & Scaling)

Rob Bier is Founder and Managing Partner of Trellis Asia, helping entrepreneurs develop high-performing teams and build hyperscaling organizations. Rob also serves as the non-executive chairman of MoneySmart. Rob began his business career at Monitor Group, where he rose to Senior Partner and head of their London office. He co-founded antfactory, one of Europe's first digital venture capital firms, and founded and led SPARCK. After the acquisition by Citigroup, Rob became Operating Partner at TowerBrook Capital Partners, a US$10b private equity firm.

Chien-Liang Chou (Engineering)

Chien-Liang Chou is VP, Engineering at Flexport - a high growth startup. Prior to Flexport, he led LendingClub's investor and platform groups, handling US$20b's worth of asset transactions between borrowers and investors. Before LendingClub, he built and led all aspects of engineering at LOYAL3, an investment banking and IPO platform. Prior to that, he ran the application architecture committee at Salesforce for the CRM and call center product lines, where he was granted multiple patents and played an integral role in the company's M&A activities.

Chris Corrado (Trading Technology)

Chris Corrado is Group Chief Operating Officer and Group Chief Information Officer of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). Prior to this, he was Managing Director at MSCI, responsible for technology, data services and program management, CIO/CTO, since 2013. Chris has held a variety of senior CTO roles in leading banks, including Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Merrill Lynch, and UBS. He has also worked for high growth technology companies such as eBay as CTO and AT&T Wireless as CIO.

Huey Lin (Operations)

Huey Lin is COO of Affirm which offers services that empower consumers to advance their financial well-being. Affirm was founded by Max Levchin and is one of Silicon Valley's fastest growing fintech startups, having raised over US$500m. As COO, Huey is responsible for all aspects of operations, and scaling the company. Prior to Affirm, Huey spent nearly 12 years at PayPal in several key roles, including director of international risk policy & strategy and senior director of Asia-Pacific operations. She played an instrumental role in helping PayPal expand in Europe, meet critical global compliance requirements and was one of the first product managers.

Dimitri Tsamados (Talent)

Dimitri Tsamados is Partner at Eric Salmon & Partners, a leadership advisory and executive search firm. Drawing from over 20 years of experience in Asia and a long history of working with high growth companies Dimitri advises technology players across Asia. Before joining Eric Salmon & Partners, Dimitri was a founding partner of DTCA and a partner at CTPartners. He also founded Amhurst Gordon International, a search firm which he grew across East Asia and sold in 2005.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, seeks to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong. For more information, please visit: http://www.crypto.com.

