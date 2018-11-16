Crypto.com Hires Former PayPal and Braintree Leader Tyson Hackwood



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/750079/Crypto_Logo.jpg )





(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/796641/Crypto_Hires_Tyson_Hackwood.jpg )



Crypto.com Chain is Crypto.com's high-performing native blockchain solution that will drive cryptocurrency adoption globally by enabling instant crypto payment transactions. Its Crypto.com Pay solution will allow customers to pay for goods and services with cryptocurrency while receiving generous cashback rewards. For merchants, Crypto.com Pay offers greatly reduced processing fees for settlement in cryptocurrency, online or offline.

"As we develop the Crypto.com Chain to fulfil the current industry need to pay and be paid in crypto, Tyson will play an important role in expanding the number and quality of merchants that are part of our network," said Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com. "His relationships and experience in online digital payments will significantly advance our goal of enabling seamless, secure, and cost efficient transactions between merchants and cryptocurrency users worldwide."

Tyson joins the Crypto.com team with more than 17 years of professional experience in expansion and partnership-driven business, mobile payments, and digital commerce. Most recently, he was Director of Asia Pacific for Braintree, an e-commerce payment division of PayPal, where he led dynamic teams, regional growth and continued expansion of the company across the region, which he launched from Australia over five years ago.

"I am thrilled to join the team to help to grow Crypto.com Pay through strategic partnerships with merchants," said Tyson. "My experience in working with digital driven organisations and developing collaborative business channels, combined with Crypto.com's intuitive platform, will aid in the steady and sustainable adoption of this native blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies."

Learn more about the Crypto.com Chain by visiting: www.crypto.com/chain

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, seeks to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

SOURCE Crypto.com