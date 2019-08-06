Crypto Craft Launches News Feed for Bitcoin Traders

"The news feed is our latest pursuit in connecting traders to the markets," said David Lawrence, President of Fair Economy, Inc., creators of Crypto Craft. "Crypto traders were being underserved, either by the financial media not understanding the crypto markets, or by the crypto media not understanding the financial markets. Our team's expertise in both subjects made it possible to develop the first crypto news feed that meets professional trading standards."

Crypto Craft's news feed is packaged in a modern web interface that makes it easy to identify stories with high market impact (red icon), medium market impact (orange icon), and low market impact (yellow icon). Behind the interface is a team of financial economists operating 24/7 to ensure the news is accurate, reliable, and current, so that traders can depend on it for their most important decisions.

"This advancement furthers our ideal that traders come away from every visit with fresh ideas, more knowledge, and keen market awareness." Lawrence said.

The news feed can be found at https://www.cryptocraft.com.

About Crypto Craft®

The Crypto Craft website is designed exclusively for professional traders participating in the cryptocurrency markets. Its mission is to keep traders connected – to the markets and each other – in ways that positively influence their trading results. The website includes forums where traders from around the world share ideas, a news feed that keeps traders attune with market-moving information, and market charts that are based on prices aggregated from multiple exchanges. Crypto Craft is owned and operated by Fair Economy, Inc., a company dedicated to the democratization of financial information.

