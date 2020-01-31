Crypto Custodial Wallet Provider Trustology Partners With Vectorspace AI to Remove Barriers to Purchase for Its VXV Token

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustology, a UK based FinTech company focused on providing high-end, insured custodial wallet solutions to secure and manage cryptoassets in real-time, today announced its partnership with Vectorspace AI to make it safer, faster and easier for token purchasers to send, receive and hold its VXV tokens using TrustVault.

Use of TrustVault removes barriers to purchase as it offers buyers the institutional-grade security assurance and ease of use they expect when buying tokens. In addition, Vectorspace saves on both time and cost by capitalising on the automated means to create user wallets and disburse tokens at scale.

The unique insured solution offers end-users 24/7 instant access from the convenience of a mobile device, premium customer support, low latency (less than one second to transact), secure connectivity to dApps through its MetaMask integration and rapid account access recovery.

Commenting on the integration, Alex Batlin, CEO of Trustology said: "Not every token owner is an expert in crypto and with the TrustVault app they don't have to be. We've purposely built and designed a solution we know is easy to use, fast, scalable, highly secure and resilient. We think that in supporting Vectorspace it will demonstrate to other token issuers the value in partnering with us from not only a security perspective but also in terms of savings in time, cost and effort."

"We're glad to be working with Trustology as they provide our customers, also our investors, with a level of comfort along with a frictionless and protected cryptocurrency experience," notes Kasian Franks, Scientific & Technical Co-Founder CEO/CVO of Vectorspace AI.

About Trustology:

Trustology was created to enable the adoption of cryptoassets on a global scale by building solutions to address the very real concerns that stand in the way of widespread blockchain adoption, now and in the future.

That's why we built TrustVault — a fast, user-friendly and highly secure custodial wallet service designed to address the security and ownership shortcomings of existing custody solutions, hardware wallets and cold storage options today, whilst also providing the same level of speed, flexibility and access we've come to expect from traditional assets and account services.

For more information visit https://www.trustology.io

About Vectorspace AI (VXV)

Vectorspace AI is a machine learning and financial informatics company providing alternative datasets and a 'feature engineering' platform. The company focuses on context-controlled NLP/NLU (Natural Language Processing/Understanding) and feature engineering for hidden relationship detection in data for the purpose of powering advanced approaches in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). The platform powers research groups, data vendors, funds and institutions by generating on-demand NLP/NLU correlation matrix datasets. Vectorspace AI (VXV) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. The most active exchange that is trading Vectorspace AI is Probit.

For more information visit: https://vectorspace.ai/

