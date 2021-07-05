Crypto Custodian Brane Capital Bolsters Internal Regulatory Compliance Expertise, Welcomes Dan Bowering as Senior Compliance Advisor

TORONTO, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brane Inc., a leading cryptocurrency custodian, announced today that Dan Bowering has joined its leadership team as Senior Compliance Advisor, bringing over 30 years of experience in regulatory compliance.

Bowering has been working with Brane's risk management and custody operations team on a consulting basis since early 2021, contributing his expertise and experience to developing best in class operating policies and procedures based on current standards set by regulators like IIROC, OSFI, and FINRA.

"Dan has already played an integral role in developing industry-defining policies and procedures that enhance Brane's highly secure custody of digital assets -- minimizing risk for our clients in a manner consistent with the practices of established global custody banks," said Jerome Dwight, Brane's President and the former CEO of Bank of New York Mellon's Canadian operations. "Adding Dan to our leadership team is another big step in making Brane the perfect combination of an innovative technology company and a regulatory-first financial institution focused on keeping crypto assets safe for institutional clients."

A former Chief Compliance Officer for several large independent wealth management firms, Bowering has held senior-level compliance positions in numerous banking and investment dealer environments. He has also taught courses and delivered guest lectures on anti-money laundering, law and governance, and risk management at the University of Toronto and Seneca College. Bowering continues to provide compliance expertise and training to a wide range of market participants.

"Brane is leading the charge to bring confidence, trust, and credibility to the Canadian crypto ecosystem by providing independent, unconflicted custodial safekeeping for this fast-growing asset class," said Bowering. "I'm proud to join a strong, experienced leadership team that's committed to regulatory compliance and risk mitigation, combined with blockchain innovation."

Founded in 2017, Brane is a blockchain innovation company. Brane helps organizations understand and unlock the power of the blockchain and digital assets. Brane Vault, its digital asset custody service, is ISO 27001 certified – first in the world with cryptocurrency in scope, ISO 27017 certified, and NIST Tier 4 — the first company in Canada, in any industry, to receive such certification. Brane Vault offers advanced proprietary technology and processes with numerous provisional patents and is fully insured against theft and crime.

