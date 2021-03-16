Crypto Custody Provider Brane Welcomes New Advisor, IBM Partner and Experienced Technology Executive Martin Lantaigne

OTTAWA, ON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brane Inc., a leading cryptocurrency custodian, announced today that Martin Lantaigne, an experienced technology executive and current Partner and Canadian Federal Cluster Leader at IBM, has joined the company's Advisory Board.

As a member of Brane's team of advisors, Lantaigne will support Brane's development into Canada's leading blockchain innovation company, bringing deep tech sector experience and public sector expertise to the table.

"I'm delighted to join the outstanding team at Brane in their exciting journey to becoming the leading cryptocurrency custodian," said Lantaigne. "I'm looking forward to working with the Brane team to realize their vision of becoming a bank for the world's new asset class."

"Martin brings unparalleled experienced deploying technology at an enterprise scale to help resolve business challenges and shape disruptive business models across a range of industries, including Canada's public sector," said Adam Miron, Brane's Chairman and Interim CEO. "The exceptional bench strength of our board and advisors, ranging from seasoned private sector executives to public sector leaders, is one of Brane's greatest assets as we embark on a phase of rapid growth. Martin is the perfect addition to this team."

Lantaigne's experience in the technology sector spans nearly three decades. Prior to joining IBM Canada, he held a series of senior executive roles at SAP Canada.

Brane's Advisory Board also includes:

Former Ambassador Bruno Saccomani

Officer-in-Charge, RCMP, Prime Minister Stephen Harper's Protection Detail (2009-2012)

Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and to the Republic of Iraq

Sylvain Viau

37 years of service with the Canadian Armed Forces, retired at the rank of Lieutenant-Colonel in the Communication branch in 2015

Gianluca Cairo

Chief of Staff, Federal Minister – Innovation, Science and Economic Development (2017-2019)

Chief of Staff, Federal Minister – Public Services and Procurement (2015-2017)

Nick Koolsbergen

Chief of Staff – Alberta's Premier Jason Kenney (2017-2018)

Director of Issues Management – Office of Prime Minister Stephen Harper (2014-2015)

Nathalie Bourque

More than 30 years in public relations, government affairs and financial communications

Devan Pennell, CPA

CFO – Flow Alkaline Spring Water

For a list of the Board of Directors of Brane and more information, please visit https://brane.capital/about/

Founded in 2017, Brane is a blockchain innovation company. Brane helps organizations understand and unlock the power of the blockchain and digital assets. Brane Vault, its digital asset custody service, is ISO 27001 certified - first in the world with cryptocurrency in scope, ISO 27017 certified, and NIST Tier 4 -- the first company in Canada, in any industry, to receive such certification. Brane Vault offers advanced proprietary technology and processes with over 20 provisional patents and is fully insured against theft and crime.

