Crypto Innovators Matthew Roszak and Dr. Daniel Diemers Join The Immerse Network's Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Immerse Network announced today that industry pioneer and investor Matthew Roszak, Dr. Daniel Diemers and Dr. Patrick Sutter of SNGLR Group, and Richard Rofé of Arcadia Capital will be joining the advisory board of The Immerse Network.

The Immerse Network is a new blockchain-based platform launched by Starport, dedicated to extended reality entertainment and experiences. Starport is a community-driven DeFi launchpad funding real world investments, serving as a bridge between the crypto world and traditional fundraising. The leading project within Immerse is Kind Heaven. Kind Heaven is truly a movement, a portal to a new world, and will be a completely new way to think about and experience entertainment, music, food, lifestyle, health, spirituality, and much more—all on a new blockchain platform utilizing the Verse network token.

"We are excited to have Messrs. Roszak, Diemers, Sutter and Rofé join The Immerse Network's Advisory Board," said Cary Granat, CEO of Immersive Artistry and The Immerse Network. "Their unique perspectives will be critical for our team to have on board at this pivotal moment in connecting entertainment and media companies, producers, creators and others, with the vibrant crypto ecosystem."

The Immerse Network Advisors join an active group of investors and board members, within the Immersive ecosystem of companies, including: Mark Bezos, Marin Hartono, Ken Raasch, Yuan Yafei, Jack and Jeff Giaraputo.

About Matthew Roszak

Matthew is chairman and co-founder of Bloq, a blockchain technology company. Matthew is also founding partner of Tally Capital, a private investment firm focused on cryptocurrencies and blockchain-enabled technologies, with a portfolio of market leading companies including: Coinbase, Binance, Block.One, Blockstream, Messari, Niftys and Orchid. Matthew also serves as chairman of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, the world's largest trade association representing the blockchain industry, and BitGive, a non-profit foundation that combines philanthropy with blockchain technology.

About Dr. Daniel Diemers

Daniel Diemers is co-founder and partner at SNGLR Group, a hybrid tech company focusing on exponential technologies. Before joining SNGLR Group, he was formerly a financial services partner at Strategy& (formerly Booz & Company, Booz Allen Hamilton), MD Switzerland and Head Blockchain EMEA. During his academic years, he has worked on collaborative, technology-enabled business models for knowledge management and early warning systems, and, more generally, on the social impact of new media, publishing his own books and articles, while speaking at conferences in Europe and the USA

About Dr. Patrick Sutter

Dr. Patrick Sutter is cofounder and partner at SNGLR group, a hybrid tech company focusing on exponential technologies. Graduating from the University of St. Gallen, Patrick holds a Ph.D. in Law (Dr. iur. HSG). In 2008, he became a partner in Kessler Landolt Giacomini & Partner, Attorneys-at-Law, with offices in Schwyz and Wollerau (Switzerland). As shareholder and executive of Rearea LLC and executive of Swiss Capital, Patrick has gained vast experience in the world of impact investing. He also serves as a member of the Board of Directors at Immersive Investments LLC, Immersive Artistry Holding Company Ltd. (Switzerland) and Immersive Artistry LLC (USA).

About Richard Rofé

Richard Rofé is former activist fund manager and the managing director of Arcadia Capital Management, LLC and Arcadia Crypto Ventures, LLC. Prior to ACM and ACV, Richard was a serial entrepreneur founding, growing and financing companies in a variety of industries. Alongside his investments in crypto currencies, Richard sits on the boards of Arcadia Chemical & Preservative, DigitalBits, Studio Wildway and the Cradle of Aviation Museum.

About Immerse Network

The Immerse Network utilizes blockchain technology to power, host, and facilitate a new era of immersive interactive entertainment through its relationship with Immersive Artistry. Immersive Artistry was established to disrupt location-based entertainment by creating, building, and operating experiential destinations that transport guests to places, cultures, and time periods - both physically and digitally - through multi-sensory experiential entertainment. The Verse network token will serve as a passport, linked to proprietary wearables and able to be used in Immersive Artistry's attractions.

About Starport

Starport is a network launch facility for the decentralized financing (DeFi) of mega blockchain network projects sponsored by proven industry leaders with deployable real work use cases primed for mass adoption. Starport was created by Gebo Group – a proprietary cryptocurrency trading firm, cofounded in 2018 by James Wines, Serge Pustelnik, Alex Lubetsky and Dan Pustelnik. James has over 25 years' experience as securities lawyer representing top tier Wall Street banks, broker-dealers, funds and trading firms. Serge and Alex, both Harvard alumni, have decades of experience trading and managing inventories of complex financial instruments across multiple domestic and international market centers. Dan heads a team of veteran fintech and blockchain developers and partners to maintain Gebo's position at the cutting edge of what is possible. Gebo will provide market making services for the Verse token, on a fully disclosed 'KYC' basis, through the trading team now headed by Ronald Pasternak, formerly of Knight Securities and the Delaware Board of Trade.

