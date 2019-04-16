Crypto Meca Secures Private Round Funding and Continues to IEO

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto Meca's latest round of funding came just ahead of MECA Coin's IEO, which launched in partnership with exchange LATOKEN on 15 April.

Japanese crypto fund B Cryptos follows the ICON Foundation in providing funding for the MECA Coin project. B Cryptos has already successfully funded and fostered a wide range of blockchain-based start-ups including DApps and exchanges. Crypto Meca expects the B Cryptos investment to "provide strong momentum for the public sale."

In partnership with rapidly growing top-20 Crypto exchange LATOKEN, Crypto Meca started token sale from April 15

Crypto Meca's entertainment offering Meca Casino is expected to be one of the most active Dapps (Decentralized Application) on South Korea's ICON blockchain network. Historically, Crypto Meca invested more than 3 years in developing table and slot games to service its virtual reality social casino on the Oculus mobile platform. Building upon the company's past success in VR, Crypto Meca has built one of the largest decentralized casino platforms including a suite of high-frequency betting Minigames, over a dozen Casino-inspired games and a Sports Betting offering slated for sequential release in early 2019.

Significantly MECA Casino has obtained an online gambling license in April of 2019 following a detailed due diligence process investigating the fairness of the platform and credibility of its operators. Adherence to the licensing rules and regulations will ensure that no criminal activity arises, that users will be protected from fraud, and that age-related and other social protections are enforced.

Token sale (IEO) of MECA Coin started on April 15, 2019, in partnership with the global top 20 exchange LATOKEN (https://latoken.com).

MCA Token IEO info

IEO Exchange: LATOKEN (https://latoken.com)

Sale Period: Apr 15 at 10:00am (GMT) — Apr 24, 2019 at 10:00am (GMT)

— Apr 24, 2019 at Acceptable Currency: ETH, ICX

Price per unit: 1 MCA = $0.01

Token Bonus: 5–10%

If you have any inquiries, please contact us through our official MCA Telegram Chat

www.t.me/MECACoin_ENG

Stay tuned for more news coming soon!

Follow us and stay up to date by clicking the links below:

Media Contact:

Chris Lee

Phone: +82 10 7379 2455

Email: chris.lee@cryptomeca.io

Related Images

crypto-meca-ieo-ends-on-april-24.jpg

Crypto Meca IEO ends on April 24, 2019

In partnership with rapidly growing top-20 Crypto exchange LATOKEN, Crypto Meca started token sale from April 15

Related Links

Meca Coin website

LATOKEN exchange

SOURCE Crypto Meca

Related Links

https://mecacoin.io

