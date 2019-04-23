Crypto Terminal Offers a Market Intelligence Platform for the Digital Asset Industry

MONTREAL, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto Terminal provides digital currency traders and investors a new way to keep up to date with all the essential information they need to be successful in the cryptocurrency industry. Crypto Terminal utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence to generate deeper insight and signals from multiple unstructured data sources in real time.

Crypto Terminal

Crypto Terminal proprietary M.I.E (monitor, inform, execute) technology helps users stay informed and enables them to make better, faster and more intelligent investment decisions to manage their digital asset and cryptocurrency portfolio.

"We are excited about the platform that we have built, which features essential tools that traders and investors can use on a daily basis," says Diego Czul, co-founder and CTO of Crypto Terminal. "The terminal's intelligent algorithms are continuously learning as it digests more and more data. The result is a platform that delivers the most important headline news that can impact the crypto markets on a micro and macro level."

The Crypto Terminal platform offers a real-time intelligent news feed, charts, market data, block orders, sentiment analysis, headline price prediction, headline sentiment and a smart alerting system. The interactive charts cover all digital assets and the market data allows traders to analyze data like Bitcoin price, volume and volatility from over 100 exchanges. Users can even receive customizable alerts for breaking news and market-moving headlines.

The platform is a valuable tool for the beginner, novice or pro crypto trader and investor. With advanced search and filtering features and a fully customizable dashboard, there are real benefits for all. To learn more and check out all its features, visit CryptoTerminal.io.

About Crypto Terminal

Crypto Terminal is a leading market intelligence platform that delivers real-time A.I.-curated news feed and advanced data analytics for cryptocurrencies and digital assets. The company aims to help users make better-informed decisions by identifying trends early with real-time access to the highest-quality intelligent news, information and data. For more information, visit CryptoTerminal.io.

