CryptoChamps Chess Tournament Powered by Coinbase is June 12-13

Cryptocurrency investor, two-time Grammy nominated artist and popular YouTube streamer Logic will play with Daryl Morey of the Philadelphia 76ers, Anthony Pompliano of "The Pomp Podcast," Shark Tank South Africa investor and SiliconCape founder Vinny Lingham and other cryptocurrency enthusiasts in a two-day charity chess tournament .

"CryptoChamps is about bringing together talented individuals who share an interest in chess," said Chief Chess Officer Danny Rensch. "We hope to promote the game while creating a fun, inclusive opportunity through a competitive, charity-driven tournament format."

Players will face each other in games where material is balanced ("Odds Matches"). Each player will play two games, one with the light pieces and one with the dark. Each game will have a time control of 10 minutes plus 5 additional seconds per move. Everyone can follow the action live at Chess.com/TV and Chess.com/Events starting at 10am PT/ 1pm ET June 12-13th.

Confirmed players include:

Kain Warwick , the founder of Synthetix, a synthetic asset issuance platform built on Ethereum and one of the biggest ecosystems in decentralized finance.

, the founder of Synthetix, a synthetic asset issuance platform built on Ethereum and one of the biggest ecosystems in decentralized finance. Meltem Demirors , an MIT and Oxford professor and founding member and co-chair of the World Economic Forum Cryptocurrency Council. She is also the Chief Strategy Officer of CoinShares, a digital asset investment firm.

, an and Oxford professor and founding member and co-chair of the World Economic Forum Cryptocurrency Council. She is also the Chief Strategy Officer of CoinShares, a digital asset investment firm. Peter McCormack , host of "What Bitcoin Did" and Defiance podcasts and Defiance TV, and longtime crypto investor.

, host of "What Bitcoin Did" and Defiance podcasts and Defiance TV, and longtime crypto investor. Jing Wang , cofounder and CEO of Optimism PBC, which is building the Optimistic Ethereum Network, a self-described "bullet chess aficionado."

, cofounder and CEO of Optimism PBC, which is building the Optimistic Ethereum Network, a self-described "bullet chess aficionado." Benjamin Cowen , of "Into the Cryptoverse," which provides long-term crypto trends analysis for more than 400,000 YouTube subscribers.

, of "Into the Cryptoverse," which provides long-term crypto trends analysis for more than 400,000 YouTube subscribers. Matt Huang , cofounder of Paradigm, a crypto asset investment firm that manages billions of dollars in assets.

, cofounder of Paradigm, a crypto asset investment firm that manages billions of dollars in assets. Kevin Owocki , a software engineer and web entrepreneur who is "slinging Ethereum/Solidity code at Gitcoin" and was his 5th-grade chess champion.

, a software engineer and web entrepreneur who is "slinging Ethereum/Solidity code at Gitcoin" and was his 5th-grade chess champion. Ben Forman , founder and managing partner of ParaFi, a San Francisco -based alternative investment firm focused on blockchain and decentralized finance markets.

, founder and managing partner of ParaFi, a -based alternative investment firm focused on blockchain and decentralized finance markets. Tekin Salimi , General Partner at Polychain Capital, an actively managed investment firm for blockchain assets.

, General Partner at Polychain Capital, an actively managed investment firm for blockchain assets. Robert Leshner , founder of Compound, an algorithmic, autonomous interest rate protocol.

"It's all about entertainment, fun and charity," said Laura Nystrom, public relations manager at Chess.com. "We hope the enthusiasm will draw tens of thousands of new eyeballs to chess entertainment from around the world."

Media Contact:

Laura Nystrom

Public Relations Manager

Chess.com LLC

(626) 841-6824

SOURCE Chess.com

Related Links

www.chess.com

