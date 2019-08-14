Crypto.com App ERD Listing Promotion
Aug 14, 2019, 02:50 ET
HONG KONG, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com celebrates the addition of Elrond (ERD) on its platform with a listing promotion where they will be giving away ERD Tokens valued at a total of $18,888USD.
Begins: Tuesday, 13 August 2019, at 08:43am UTC
Ends: Tuesday, 20 August 2019, at 08:43am UTC
Eligibility
- Eligible for all Crypto.com Wallet & Card App approved users, except citizens and residents of the United States of America.
- Users must have MCO staked (locked-up), 50 MCO and above, before the end of the campaign.
- Users need to carry out at least 3 transactions with ERD (e.g. purchase, exchange) during the campaign.
Reward distribution
All eligible users will be rewarded based on their staked (locked-up) MCO ownership as per the formula below:
The more locked-up MCO Tokens the users have, the more rewards they get.
Campaign Terms
- Crypto.com reserves the right to cancel or amend the campaign rules at its sole discretion.
- ERD rewards will be issued within 14 days after the campaign ends. One can log in and see the prize in their App's ERD wallet section.
About Crypto.com
Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 150+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com.
SOURCE Crypto.com
Share this article