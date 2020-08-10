Crypto.com Appoints Steven Kalifowitz as Chief Marketing Officer

Kalifowitz was most recently the president of Localize.city, growing it from a seed-stage startup in 2017 to one of the most quoted brands in real estate news, with a global team of 170+ people. From 2010-2017 Steven was based in Singapore, where he drove growth and led business for R/GA and Twitter across 20 countries throughout APAC & MENA. Steven's diverse client list included MasterCard, Emirates Airlines, ANZ Bank, Samsung, Johnson & Johnson, American Eagle, UOB Bank, King Fisher, Nokia, and more.

Kalifowitz began his career at ABC Television before joining HBO, where his work as a producer earned him industry recognition with four Emmy Award nominations & two Emmy Awards. He has served as a juror and speaker at multiple industry events including Cannes Lions, SXSW, Spikes Asia, Festival of Media and Dubai Lynx.

His hire comes at a time of rapid growth for Crypto.com, which has doubled its team from 250 six months ago to more than 500 today and surpassed 3 million users. The energy and experience Kalifowitz brings to his role will catalyze the next era of Crypto.com's growth, furthering its mission to put cryptocurrency in every wallet.

Steven Kalifowitz, Chief Marketing Officer of Crypto.com, said: "Throughout my career I've had the privilege of working with leading brands around the world. I'm excited to join the team and leverage my experience to tell the Crypto.com story. Together we will play a pivotal role in accelerating the world's transition to cryptocurrency."

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com, said: "Steven's strong background working with breakthrough brands was a perfect fit for Crypto.com. We look forward to reaching new heights as a company, brand, and movement with Steven on board."

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 3 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have ISO/IEC 27001:2013, CCSS Level 3, ISO/IEC 27701:2019 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 500+ strong team. Find out more by visiting https://crypto.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1226061/Crypto_com_Steven_Kalifowitz.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888271/Crypto_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Crypto.com