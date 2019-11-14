Crypto.com Exchange Goes Live in Beta

Kris Marszalek, Co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, said: "We have 1+ million users on the Crypto.com platform today, the best crypto debit card in the market covering Asia, US, and Europe – we're the trusted brand that sets industry standards in terms of security and compliance. Launching an exchange is the natural next step that allows us to complete our ecosystem play. I strongly believe that only companies that built entire ecosystems will thrive during the next bull market."

Crypto.com Exchange provides:

Deep and Global Liquidity: Crypto.com's proprietary Vortex Liquidity Engine ensures that customers have access to deep liquidity pools and best execution prices.

Deep and Global Liquidity: Crypto.com's proprietary Vortex Liquidity Engine ensures that customers have access to deep liquidity pools and best execution prices.

Very Competitive Trading Fees: Typical API trading account fees at 0.008% maker and 0.02% taker, high volume accounts trade for free (after Volume & CRO Staking discounts).

Institutional Grade Custody & Security: Crypto.com ISO Certification 27001:2013 , PCI DSS (Level 1) , CCSS (Level 3) Compliance and partnership with Ledger Vault .

Crypto.com Exchange will initially support the following digital assets: BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, EOS, XLM, USDT, CRO, and MCO across 3 core pairs: BTC, CRO, USDT. Additional coins and pairs will be added progressively.

The Crypto.com Coin (CRO) will power the Crypto.com Exchange with additional utility and benefits:

Stake, Save & Earn: CRO Staking will provide generous discounts on trading fees, up to 100%. The more you stake, the more you save! Besides the trading discounts, CRO staked on Crypto.com exchange will yield 20% p.a. More details here .

Priority Token Allocation in Discounted Sale Events: New digital assets will be listing on Crypto.com Exchange through 'The Syndicate' – a Crypto.com fundraising platform. CRO holders will receive priority token allocation for these events. More details here .

CRO Trading Pairs: To increase liquidity of CRO ahead of Mainnet launch and enable low-spread settlement of cross-currency transactions, CRO will be paired with all coins listed on Crypto.com Exchange.

More details about the enhanced Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Utility and Ecosystem here .

Closed Beta: Crypto.com Exchange will open in closed beta the week of November 18. Registrations for additional beta users are now open. Public launch will be a progressive launch in all markets where the Crypto.com App is available, beginning in early December. Join us today at: www.crypto.com/exchange

Crypto.com Exchange offers customers deep liquidity, low fees, best execution prices, while providing institutional grade custody and security.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of 'cryptocurrency in every wallet' into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI: DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 205+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com.

