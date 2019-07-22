Crypto.com Lists Ardor (ARDR)

Ardor is an energy efficient blockchain-as-a-service platform that addresses issues of blockchain bloat, scalability, and versatility. Its turn-key functionality allows new blockchain applications to be built and launched without the need for extensive custom code or architecture.

With Ardor (ARDR) added to the Crypto.com App, users can now purchase Ardor (ARDR) at true cost with no fees - credit card and bank transfer both supported. Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, adding real-world utility to Ardor (ARDR) as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said: "We are pleased to make Crypto.com a platform for the Ardor community to purchase Ardor (ARDR) at true cost. Given the growing selection of digital assets, fiat onramps and no fees, Crypto.com is simply the best place to buy, sell and pay with crypto."

Kristina Kalcheva, Co-Founder and Legal Expert of Jelurida said: "Jelurida's focus has always been on providing the most scalable and versatile blockchain infrastructure on the market while organizations like Crypto.com keep their finger on the pulse of users' needs. With Ardor (ARDR) now supported by Crypto.com's suite of products, yet another important milestone has been laid on the pathway toward mainstream adoption of blockchain technologies."

About Ardor

Ardor is a live hybrid "blockchain as a service" platform based on a revolutionary parent/child chain architecture. Ardor is coded in Java and comes with 250 ready-to-use APIs for replicating common business processes. The platform's stateless lightweight smart contracts make it simple to automate processes while interfacing between off-chain databases and the blockchain. Anyone can use these features on the platform's public Ignis child chain. Alternatively, businesses can launch permissioned or permissionless custom blockchains ("child chains") that rely on the Ardor parent chain's decentralized network of nodes for energy-efficient proof of stake security. Each child chain is compatible with one another resulting in a true ecosystem of blockchain products and services. For more information, please visit: jelurida.com/ardor .



About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 150+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com .

SOURCE Crypto.com

Related Links

https://www.crypto.com

