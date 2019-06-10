Crypto.com Lists Binance Launchpad Tokens

Matic Network provides scalable, secure and instant Ethereum transactions using Plasma side chains and a Proof-of-Stake network. It aims to solve the problems faced by the blockchain ecosystem through building a decentralized platform using an adapted version of Plasma framework, which provides for fast and low cost transactions with finality on a mainchain.

Celer Network is an Internet-scale, trust-free, and privacy-preserving platform where users can quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable dApps. It is a networked system running on top of existing and future blockchains. It provides unprecedented performance and flexibility through innovation in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned cryptoeconomics.

Fetch.AI is a decentralised digital representation of the real world in which autonomous software agents perform useful economic work. They can perform tasks, such as delivering data or providing services, and are rewarded with a digital currency for their efforts — the Fetch.AI Token (FET).

Harmony is a fast and secure blockchain with key innovations in state sharding and peer-to-peer networking. Its sharding uses secure proof-of-stake and decentralized randomness, and its networking achieves optimal cross-shared routing and fast block propagation.

With MATIC, CELR, FET, and ONE added to the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, users can now purchase these tokens at true cost with no fees - credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to the newly listed tokens as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

About Binance Launchpad

Binance Launchpad is an exclusive token launch platform of Binance that helps transformative blockchain startups raise funds to develop products that wants to drive cryptocurrency adoption. For more information, please visit: launchpad.binance.com .

About Matic Network

Matic Network is a Layer 2 scaling solution that achieves scale by utilizing sidechains for off-chain computation, while ensuring asset security using the Plasma framework and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. Matic aims to be the de-facto platform on which developers will deploy and run decentralized applications. Matic Network has been a significant contributor to the Ethereum ecosystem having worked on implementations of Plasma MVP (Minimum Viable Plasma), WalletConnect protocol and the popular Ethereum event notification engine - Dagger.

The Matic Development team is also building a product ecosystem that includes mobile apps, desktop wallets and browser extensions to provide users with a seamless experience. For more information, please visit: matic.network.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is on a mission to fully unleash the power of blockchain and revolutionize how decentralized applications are built and used. A layer 2 scaling platform, Celer Network enables fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for payment transactions and generalized off-chain smart contract. Founded by four PhD holders from MIT, Princeton, UC Berkeley, and UIUC, the network enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned cryptoeconomics mechanism designs. For more information, please visit: www.celer.network .

About Fetch.AI

Fetch.AI brings together machine learning, artificial intelligence, multi-agent systems and decentralized ledger technology to create an economic internet - an environment where digital representatives of the economy's moving parts (such as data, hardware, services, people and infrastructure) can get useful work done through effective introductions and predictions. For more information, please visit: fetch.ai .

About Harmony

Harmony helps businesses build marketplaces of fungible tokens (such as energy credits and loyalty points) and non-fungible assets (such as game collectibles and real estate). Harmony applies zero-knowledge proofs for data sharing while preserving consumer's privacy. Common industry use cases include ad exchanges, credit ratings and many other data consortia that would otherwise take years to form among competing companies. For more information, please visit: harmony.one .

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 120+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com.

SOURCE Crypto.com

Related Links

https://crypto.com

