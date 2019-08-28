Crypto.com Lists Nano (NANO)

Nano (formerly RaiBlocks) is a decentralized, sustainable, and secure next-generation digital currency focused on addressing the inefficiencies present in existing cryptocurrencies. Nano solves problems of slow transactions and cost by employing a novel block-lattice data structure, wherein each user account possesses its own blockchain. The user account's blockchain keeps track of their account's entire transaction and balance history. The efficient and lightweight nature of Nano allows everyone, including individuals in emerging countries to easily participate in local and global economies with a low barrier of entry.

With NANO added to the Crypto.com App, users can now purchase it at true cost with no fees - credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to NANO as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said: "We're thrilled to welcome NANO to the Crypto.com platform and look forward to working together closely to further increase global adoption of cryptocurrency as a payment method."

Colin LeMahieu, Founder and CEO of Nano said: "Following addition to the Crypto.com platform, we are pleased to see Nano becoming increasingly available to users across North America and Asia."

About Nano

Nano (formerly RaiBlocks) is a decentralized, sustainable, and secure next-generation digital currency focused on addressing the inefficiencies present in existing cryptocurrencies. Designed to solve peer to peer transfer of value, Nano aims to revolutionize the world economy through an ultrafast, fee-less and decentralized network that is open and accessible to everyone. For more information, visit: www.nano.org/en.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 150+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com.

