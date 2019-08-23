Crypto.com Lists Stratis (STRAT)

Stratis (STRAT) is a blockchain-as-a-service provider that supports C# APIs and other familiar frameworks like Microsoft's .NET for developers. Enterprises are able to build their own private blockchains, which can be integrated with the main Stratis blockchain. The Stratis cryptographic token (STRAT) fuels the Stratis Platform and acts as a value transfer vehicle in the Stratis marketplace.

With STRAT added to the Crypto.com, users can now purchase it at true cost with no fees - credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to STRAT as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

All Crypto.com users that hold STRAT in the App are entitled to receive STRAT staking bonus, on a monthly basis. For distribution details, see here.

About Stratis

Stratis is an enterprise-grade Blockchain development platform that offers end-to-end solutions for development, testing, and deployment of native C# blockchain and decentralized applications (dApps) on the .NET framework. Stratis is a worldwide operating company, formed by a distributed team of business managers, developers, consultants, marketing and sales experts to solve the challenges of enterprise blockchain development and implementation on a global scale. Stratis is headquartered in the U.K. and incorporated as Stratis Group Ltd. For more information, visit: www.stratisplatform.com.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 150+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com.

