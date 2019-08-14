Crypto.com Lists Zilliqa's ZIL

With ZIL added to the Crypto.com, users can now purchase it at true cost with no fees - credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to ZIL as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said: "We're pleased to have the ZIL token join our platform to provide a wider variety of cryptocurrencies for our customers. With our shared vision to drive innovative solutions in real-world use, we look forward to working with Zilliqa to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency."

Amrit Kumar, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Zilliqa said: "Always on a quest to offer the best value to our growing community, we are pleased to be listed on the crypto.com platform, which is committed to driving everyday use of cryptocurrencies. It's exciting to know that through an MCO Visa card - which acts like a debit card - you could use ZILs to buy your next cup of coffee!"

Note: Zilliqa is not available for Crypto.com App users in the U.S.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a high-throughput public blockchain platform that aims to make decentralized blockchains the building block of future enterprises and applications. Developed through academic research and helmed by a team of experienced scientists, engineers, venture creators and leaders in the financial services, Zilliqa addresses limitations in scalability and security, enabling real-world usability across a variety of industries, including finance, digital advertising, and gaming. In 2019, Zilliqa became the first public blockchain platform to be built on sharded architecture, with smart contracts written in the platform's secure-by-design programming language, Scilla. For more information, visit: www.zilliqa.com .

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 150+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com .

SOURCE Crypto.com