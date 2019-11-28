Crypto.com Offers Fiat Withdrawal Via Bank Transfer for 21 Major Currencies

To start selling cryptocurrencies to fiat, users need to set up the corresponding fiat currency wallet first in order to see the option in the sell crypto drawer. To activate fiat withdrawal, users are required to deposit the corresponding fiat currency via international bank transfer to Crypto.com once before Crypto.com can transfer funds to the same bank account.

Fees: Crypto.com does not charge any fee for the fiat withdrawal, yet fees may be imposed by the receiving bank and intermediary bank(s). The estimated fees vary by the location of the recipient bank account and will be calculated and deducted from your withdrawal amount when you submit the withdrawal request.

Supported currencies: AUD, BGN, CAD, CHF, CZK, DKK, EUR, GBP, HKD, HRK, HUF, ILS, JPY, NOK, NZD, PLN, RON, SEK, SGD, USD, ZAR

Click here to learn more about the step-by-step withdrawal flow and other details.

Crypto Earn Fixed Term Deposits Auto Transfer to Crypto Wallet Upon Maturity

Please note that we are updating the Crypto Earn T&Cs, which will take effect on 29 November 2019, 09:00 UTC. Upon maturity of the fixed term deposits placed in Crypto Earn, the principal and interest generated will be transferred automatically to the respective crypto wallet in the Crypto.com App.

*Please note that only users who are geographically based within our service partner's permitted jurisdiction will see up to 21 currencies fiat deposit and withdrawal option via international bank transfer. This requires app version iOS 3.42/ Android 3.42 or higher.

**This service will be available for all supported tokens with the exception of trade-only coins.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 205+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com.

