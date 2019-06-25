Crypto.com Unveils New Look MCO Visa Cards and 7-14 U.S. Launch Date

The MCO Visa Card is a prepaid card that features high-end metal cards with no annual or monthly fees, up to 5% back on all spending, unlimited airport lounge access and subscription rebates for popular streaming services based on the number of MCO staked. The new design prominently features the Crypto.com brand icon, the Ethereum Lion.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com, said: "We are thrilled to announce our U.S. launch date and unveil our new card range with the Frosted Rose Gold card. Unrivaled perks and incredibly powerful Crypto.com App make the MCO Visa card a must-have card for every cryptocurrency holder in the U.S. It's shipping on 7.14."

Reservations for the MCO Visa Card are made using the Crypto.com App which includes a three-minute customer onboarding process including ID verification. Using the App, customers are able to manage their card usage, move funds between crypto and fiat, and freeze or unfreeze their card with a single tap. The App also allows users to securely buy, sell, store, send, and track cryptocurrencies.

Notes: All MCO Visa Card transactions are denominated in fiat currency. All cryptocurrency exchanges to fiat currency take place before users may load their MCO Visa Card for use on the Visa network.

ATM bank fees may apply.

BY USING THIS CARD YOU AGREE TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE CARDHOLDER AGREEMENT AND FEE SCHEDULE, IF ANY. This card is issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank (Member FDIC) pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. "Metropolitan Commercial Bank" and "Metropolitan" are registered trademarks of Metropolitan Commercial Bank ©2014.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: Crypto.com App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto; the MCO Visa card, a metal card with no annual fees; and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 130+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

For press enquiries, please contact:

The Hoffman Agency

CryptoPR@hoffman.com

