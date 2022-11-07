CryptoCookies: Helping People Profit From Crypto Volatility With DeFi Options

ANTIGUA, Antigua and Barbuda, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CryptoCookies has added SOL to their list of offerings, alongside ETH and BTC.

Until now, the opportunity to turn market volatility into yield has often been available to only high net-worth individuals and experienced traders. With the help of the blockchain, CryptoCookies is on a mission to change this and make crypto options accessible to all.

Despite their appeal, options are often shrouded in complexity. Fussy, counter-intuitive trading platforms offer little explanation to users, making them relatively impassable and intimidating, especially to the average retail user. Crypto markets are also typically more volatile, but they have the added certainty that their downside is limited to the premium paid. One of the benefits of high volatility is that traders can potentially make better returns if the market goes the way they predicted since there will be a greater difference between the strike price and the settlement price at expiry.

With a strong focus on UX, CryptoCookies aims to demystify options and engage experienced and new investors. Furthermore, removing intermediaries with the blockchain means there is now no need to be a private banking client, a professional trader,or an institution to benefit from options trading. CryptoCookies is non-custodial, meaning no one takes ownership of the user's assets, and each option contract is verified and settled on-chain.

Further chains, coins and structured products are in the pipeline to be added to CryptoCookies soon.

About CryptoCookies

CryptoCookies is a blockchain trading platform allowing you to trade options in a fun and engaging way, without the hassle. With a bit of help from the residents of the Cookie Cosmos, users choose their Cookie (how far from the market they want to be), the market direction, and if they believe it will get there (or if it won't at all!) within their chosen timeframe. CryptoCookies will map it to the right option and leave the transaction up to the blockchain. No money is held, and the system is fully collateralised with users trading directly from the wallet app.

