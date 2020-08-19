Cryptocurrency exchange and custodian Gemini selects Eventus Systems as trade surveillance provider

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc. , a multi-award winning global trade surveillance and risk management software platform provider, announced today that Gemini Trust Company, LLC (Gemini), a leading cryptocurrency exchange and custodian, has selected Eventus' Validus platform for the exchange's new trade surveillance solution. The signing marks the sixth major exchange in the digital asset space to turn to Eventus for trade surveillance.

Gemini has adopted the cloud-based version of Validus on a T+1 basis for market surveillance that identifies a wide range of potential market manipulation behaviors.

Gemini Chief Operating Officer Noah Perlman said: "The digital asset space is a constantly changing environment, and working with a solution that is tailored for our market needs, including built-in flexibility as the landscape evolves, is critical. Eventus has a great track record, and its solution combines strong machine-learning and automation capabilities alongside a high-touch support model."

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "We are thrilled to provide our trade surveillance platform for one of the most established cryptocurrency exchanges on the market. In the past two years, we have significantly enhanced our capabilities in the digital asset place as more exchanges and market participants turn to us for our expertise in the area. As digital assets grow in popularity, it's more important than ever that marketplaces like Gemini establish comprehensive trade surveillance programs and procedures to ensure they remain constantly vigilant to address any potential threats of market abuse."

Gemini was founded in 2014 by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss to empower the individual through crypto. To learn more, visit https://gemini.com .

About Eventus Systems

Eventus Systems is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, brokerages, futures commission merchants (FCMs), clearing firms, trading firms, market centers, buy-side institutions and corporates. The company's rapidly growing client base of more than 60 firms relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventussystems.com .

SOURCE Eventus Systems

Related Links

http://www.eventussystems.com

