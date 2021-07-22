Cryptocurrency Exchange Paybis Rolls Out Instant Bank Payments Globally, Cuts Fees to 0.99%

EDINBURGH, Scotland, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cryptocurrency exchange Paybis is introducing several new payment options for its international customers. Paybis users will now be able to purchase cryptocurrencies using the United Kingdom's (UK) Faster Payments system and the European Union's (EU) Single European Payment Area (SEPA) for instant GBP and EUR deposits respectively. The exchange has also launched local bank payments in the United States (US) as well as SWIFT USD to allow international payments.

A Worldwide Solution for the Best Price

These additions are part of Paybis' mission to help its customers participate in the cryptocurrency and blockchain world by cutting costs and lowering the barrier to entry. Accordingly, as part of the launch of new payment options, Paybis is reducing its fee for cryptocurrency purchases to 0.99% from 2.99%, as well as increasing spending limits for all customers, from 200,000 USD in single-purchases, to 1,000,000 USD.

Paybis on the Move

Paybis has been busy developing its cryptocurrency exchange services since its founding in 2014. The global cryptocurrency exchange has added several features, including a blog to help its users keep up with the rapidly-developing crypto-world, a referrals & affiliate program which rewards users who refer new traders and a news section so its users can keep up with the exchange's developments.

Paybis has also introduced crypto-price tracking pages that anyone can use to check prices in realtime. Moreover a customer can check bitcoin price or any other crypto price in more than 90 different local currencies. Moreover, Paybis has added crypto-calculator pages , enabling visitors and customers to easily calculate the value of one of the 400 crypto-assets in several different currencies. All of these features are intended to ensure customers can buy bitcoin and other currencies easily and efficiently. In March 2021, the exchange also announced it is preparing to offer support for New York customers, which would bring the total number of US states it serves to 49.

About Paybis

Paybis is a cryptocurrency exchange that enables the user-friendly purchasing of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies via a diverse variety of payment methods, including debit and credit cards, instant bank payments in the UK and EU, local bank payments in the US, and SWIFT USD for international clients. The exchange also provides support for over 50 local currencies, in 180 countries. Also included in its reach are 48 US states. Paybis doesn't take custody of clients' funds, which means users are always in control.

Finally, Paybis also obtained a temporary cryptoasset registration from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), allowing it to operate in the regulator's jurisdiction pending assessment of suitability for being granted a permanent license. The FCA guidance and regulatory framework is focused on preventing illicit activities in the crypto-space and encouraging a safe trading environment to foster the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies.

