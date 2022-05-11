Cryptocurrency Investor, Trader and Analyst Scott Melker Releases New Episodes of Podcast Series, The Wolf of All Streets, Featuring Leading Voices in Finance, Cryptocurrency and Investment

MIAMI, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing his acclaimed podcast, "The Wolf of All Streets" to a rapidly growing audience, Scott Melker, a leading cryptocurrency investor, trader and analyst, is pleased to announce a new lineup of podcast episodes. Coming off the recent 2022 Miami Bitcoin conference, many of the episodes were fueled by conversations held at the annual conference that draws cryptocurrency investors, traders and enthusiasts from around the world.

Bringing his acclaimed podcast, "The Wolf of All Streets" to a rapidly growing audience, Scott Melker, a leading cryptocurrency investor, trader and analyst, is pleased to announce a new lineup of podcast episodes. Bringing his acclaimed podcast, "The Wolf of All Streets" to a rapidly growing audience, Scott Melker, a leading cryptocurrency investor, trader and analyst, is pleased to announce a new lineup of podcast episodes

As a trusted voice who helps cut through the volatility and ever-changing market conditions, Scott helps followers see the bigger picture through informed conversations on his podcast. The Wolf of All Streets airs Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. EST via Spotify and Apple and goes live on YouTube at 1:30 p.m. EST. The show features a broad cross section of voices from finance, cryptocurrency and investment as well as artists, influencers and entrepreneurs. The episodes, that hover around 30-60 minutes in duration, discuss topics such as Bitcoin and cryptocurrency regulation, adoption and security and pull from current world news and trending stories.

Rapper, author and creative entrepreneur, Zuby will be featured on the May 12 podcast. Recent guests have included Nick Percoco, Chief Security Officer at Kraken Digital Asset Exchange and Mark Moss of The Mark Moss Show. MMA Fighter Ben Askren, Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary and Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci have all been past guests.

With sponsors including Vauld, Bullish.com and Vuori, this season's upcoming podcasts include Jeff Booth, technology leader and entrepreneur; Michael Moro, CEO of Genesis Trading; Chris Briseno of Bullish.com; Peter Wall, CEO of Argo; Bill Barhydt of Abra; Andrew Elliot of Roundlyx and Jeff Horowitz of BitGo.

Scott will also conduct podcasts with Bruce Fenton, former executive director of the Bitcoin Foundation; James Putra of TradeStation; Eric Weiss, founder at Blockchain Investment Group LP; Pascal Gauthier of Ledger and influencer Miss Teen Crypto.

Listeners can also look forward to an upcoming round table with Dan Held, director of growth marketing at Kraken Digital Asset Exchange; Preston Pysh, investor and host of the podcast, "We Study Billionaires"; Steve McClurg of Valkyrie Investments; investor CJ Wilson and Bitcoin financial advisor Greg Foss.

"These new episodes are indicative of what I've set out to achieve with 'The Wolf of All Streets' – engaging in thought-provoking conversations with a mix of leading voices," said Melker. "This lineup of episodes dives deep into today's most gripping topics, broken down by some of the industry's top thought leaders."

About Scott Melker, The Wolf of All Streets

Scott Melker is The Wolf of All Streets. He is a crypto trader and investor, the host of the popular "The Wolf Of All Streets Podcast," the author of "The Wolf Den" newsletter, and a prolific writer and thought leader in the crypto space. He is also an early investor in a number of blockchain-based projects. He has been featured in the New York Times, Forbes, Businessweek, The Wall Street Journal, Coindesk, CoinTelegraph, CCN and more. Scott is one of the 100 Founding Members of the Bitcoin Water Trust, an exponential growth fund for clean water around the world to which he generously donated one Bitcoin.

Scott was named "Influencer of The Year" by Binance and as one of the "Top 100 Notable People in Blockchain in 2021" by CoinTelegraph. He has served as a featured expert on FOX Business show, "Making Money with Charles Payne," to discuss the current state of cryptocurrency.

With over 800K followers on his verified Twitter page, @ScottMelker, Scott can often be found engaging in key industry conversations with his loyal followers.

For more information, visit www.thewolfofallstreets.io.

Media Contact:

Durée & Company, Inc.

[email protected] / 954-723-9350

SOURCE The Wolf Of All Streets