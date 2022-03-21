Cryptsoft KMIP Server SDK Strengthens Jisa Softech Product Suite

BRISBANE, Australia, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptsoft Pty Ltd, the leading supplier of Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) Server and Client technology, has won an open tender to supply JISA Softech Pvt Ltd with core technology for their J-KMS Enterprise Key Management Server and CryptoBind products.

Cryptsoft's (Cryptsoft Pty Ltd) KMIP Server SDK has been licensed to JISA (JISA Softech Pvt Ltd) to underpin their next generation key management server, J-KMS. Cryptsoft's KMIP Client will be used to extend JISA's CryptoBind product suite which has solutions for Tokenization, Encryption, Data at Rest Encryption, Data in Motion Encryption, Data Masking, Cryptographic Key Lifecycle Management, Data Vault, and File Encryption. JISA Softech providing a comprehensive key management solution focused on meeting the sharp increase in requirements for KMIP based encryption and key management solutions coming from the government, banking, finance, insurance, medical and enterprise sectors in India.

"The KMIP market is large and growing quickly, especially with government and enterprise mandated encryption requirements. JISA was strongly motivated to enter this highly lucrative market, but we knew that in order to be successful, we would need a KMIP supplier with a deep understanding of KMIP technology and the KMIP market," said Tanmay Khare, Technical Director at JISA. "We knew that working with the right supplier was going to be critical to our success, especially with such a technical product. After conducting detailed research into the supply and licensing options for OEM KMIP technology, we invited a small number of companies to tender for our project. A thorough and detailed evaluation of the supplied SDKs was undertaken, including analysing the technical competence, ease of integration, and value delivery of the technology solutions before awarding the tender to Cryptsoft."

"Cryptsoft provides experience and depth of capabilities to young and innovative security companies like JISA. Our experience as the dominant global supplier of KMIP technology allows our customers to quickly implement complex solutions with great technical depth and will assist JISA to quickly introduce their products into this growing market segment," said Justin Corlett, Business Development Manager at Cryptsoft. "Cryptsoft's Server and Client SDKs are clearly the go-to solution for anyone looking to integrate KMIP technology into their products. Winning this tender, especially after such a long and detailed evaluation phase, is a pleasing validation that our customers recognise that the value in becoming a Cryptsoft licensee is not just from the SDK itself, but from acquiring access to a whole KMIP ecosystem of opportunities."

About JISA

JISA Softech Pvt Ltd is a growing Information Technology company that are committed to providing excellent Cryptographic, PKI, Key Management and Authentication products and solutions to the Government, Banking, Finance Insurance, and Enterprise markets. JISA are focused on the design, development, sales and support of various hardware and software security solutions for now and for the future. JISA is headquartered in Mumbai, with manufacturing and R&D centres situated in Pune. www.jisasoftech.com

About Cryptsoft

Cryptsoft is a privately held Australian company that operates worldwide in the enterprise key management security market. Cryptsoft's KMIP SDKs are the market's preferred OEM solutions. Cryptsoft's solutions have been selected by prominent global companies for interoperable enterprise key management and encryption technology in their storage, security and cloud products. Cryptsoft is an OASIS Sponsor. www.cryptsoft.com

