Cryptsoft's KMIP technology strengthens security in Networked Energy Services' Advanced Metering Infrastructure solutions

BRISBANE, Australia, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptsoft have extended their position as the Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) vendor of choice for the smart metering sector by licensing their KMIP Client technology for use in Networked Energy Services' Advanced Metering Infrastructure solutions.

NES's award-winning Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) smart grid solution, used in nearly 40 million smart meters and other smart end devices around the world, has established a market leading position, in part due to a focus on interoperable open standards, operator flexibility, and strong security. Attune to the emerging, yet quickly strengthening demand from Distribution System Operators (DSOs) for improved, tightly integrated, yet interoperable security solutions, NES constantly reviews its security architecture as part of a process of continuous assessment against current and anticipated cyber-security threats. Cognizant that the latest security architecture invariably requires a greater number of security keys, NES engaged Cryptsoft to integrate KMIP key management technologies into their metering infrastructure.

Ongoing discussions cemented the understanding that Cryptsoft, with their focus on open standards based key management technologies including KMIP and PKCS#11, and NES with their focus on the Open Smart Grid Protocol (OSGP), were both committed to the technological and commercial benefits of solutions built with interoperable open standards. The mutual goal of the Cryptsoft-NES collaboration is to provide advanced solutions to the utilities market with leading security capability and deployment flexibility while simultaneously reducing the cost and complexity burden for the Distribution System Operators (DSO).

"Key management and security is considered a top priority for NES and our customers", said Andy Robinson, VP and CTO at NES. "Cryptsoft's technology allows us to achieve those goals for our customers and continue to deliver the most secure AMI networks in the industry".

"Smart metering vendors in all sectors, including electricity, oil, gas, and water, are focusing on making their solution's security architecture stronger and more robust using proven open standards based security technologies like KMIP.", said Justin Corlett, Business Development Manager at Cryptsoft. "Within the electricity market we are seeing multiple vendors operating in the transmission and distribution grid sectors look to Cryptsoft to help provide not just the KMIP enabled end-points but increasingly the key management server capability as an integrated offering in their products.

About Cryptsoft

Cryptsoft is a privately held Australian company with over 25 years' experience in the cryptographic and security markets. Cryptsoft's Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) and PKCS#11 software development kits (SDKs) for Servers and Clients empowers vendors to provide the secure, simplified, and vendor-agnostic interoperable enterprise key management solutions the global market is demanding. Cryptsoft is an OASIS Sponsor. www.cryptsoft.com

About Networked Energy Services Corporation

Networked Energy Services Corporation (www.networkedenergy.com) is a global smart energy leader in the worldwide transformation of the electricity grid into an energy control network, enabling utilities to provide their customers with a more efficient and reliable service, to protect their systems from current and emerging cybersecurity threats, and to offer innovative new services that enable active, intelligence use of energy. More information about NES, its products (including grid management software, distributed control nodes, and smart meters) and services can be found at www.networkedenergy.com.

