Crystal Capital Partners Unveils Its FREE Alternative Investment Client Education Technology

MIAMI, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Capital Partners has created a FREE alternative investment content library that helps financial advisors share timely and credible industry insights with their clients, using their brand identity.

Easily share timely and credible industry insights with clients.

"With over 25 years of experience in alternative investments, we are not only poised but also keenly determined to constantly evolve our offering in order to adapt to advisors' needs in the face of an ever-changing landscape," said Steven Brod, CEO of Crystal Capital Partners. "There is an onerous amount of work and expenses associated with creating continuous client-facing educational content — research, copywriting, graphic design, compliance, and more. Advisors leverage our in-house team of finance, technology, and marketing professionals and instantly gain access to our alternative investment content library – at no cost to their business."

Crystal's timely, relevant and credible alternative investing content is designed to help advisors understand and communicate the benefits of the asset class to clients, and simultaneously help advisors increase their brand visibility and build credibility on alternative investments.

Since the launch of the content library, Crystal has published multiple educational campaigns supporting Crystal's community of advisors who span across the United States and Europe and advise over $100 billion in assets collectively.

Beyond supporting advisors with their client communications, Crystal helps advisors navigate the entire alternative investment journey. They provide exposure to institutional private equity and hedge funds at low minimums supported by CrystalTools©, the company's proprietary alternative investment software, and a streamlined operational workflow.

CrystalTools© includes quantitative analytics, qualitative research, portfolio optimization technology, liquidity and rebalancing software, and private equity call tracking. Recognizing that investing in individual feeder funds is time-consuming and overwhelming, Crystal has simplified the process of subscribing to multiple funds by offering a single one-time electronic subscription document. Clients, in turn, receive a consolidated account statement, audit, and K‑1. Crystal is fully integrated with the major custodial platforms and data aggregators.

By joining the Crystal advisory network, advisors benefit from a high-touch experienced partner, in tandem with institutional alternative investments, technology, and execution.

Explore the content library at https://www.crystalfunds.com/insights.

Some of the more favored insights include Private Equity Opportunities Arising from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Seeking Opportunity in Turbulent Times, Financial Peace of Mind with Institutional Alternative Investments, and Demystifying Private Equity.

Alternative Investment Client Education Technology

