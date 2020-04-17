Crystal Clinic Expands Its Orthopaedic Quickcare Locations As An Alternative To The Emergency Room

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center has expanded its QuickCare service to five more locations to serve the demand for the immediate treatment of orthopaedic injuries, while bypassing emergency rooms. This brings the total to nine locations serving a large area in northeast Ohio. Crystal Clinic has also expanded its dedicated orthopaedic QuickCare phone line with additional expert orthopaedic specialists who are able to provide immediate care to patients over the phone, while guiding them to the appropriate location and specialist for further immediate care. These expanded services are filling an important need by providing patients with a means to receive same-day, expert treatment of joint, muscle and bone-related injuries at a convenient location closer to home.

"Although families are staying home, injuries may still occur – especially as warm temperatures make more outdoor activities possible," said Curtis Noel, M.D., Medical Director of Crystal Clinic QuickCare. "Our QuickCare clinics, which are dedicated solely to orthopaedics, provide a more sensible option for patients to receive care for breaks, sprains, strains and minor lacerations, while avoiding potential exposure to infectious illnesses in the emergency room or general urgent care environments. This also frees up hospital resources to care for those who are ill."

QuickCare services are provided to patients ages 5 years and older. Before going to a QuickCare clinic, patients should first call 888-730-8321, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., to speak to an orthopaedic specialist who can immediately assess their need and direct them to the appropriate clinic location for a same-day appointment.

"It can be reassuring for patients to speak directly with one of our specialists regarding the nature of their injury and if there is anything they can do to manage it at home," said Dr. Noel. "We've also launched a telehealth option for care, so patients may be directed to schedule a virtual appointment with one of our orthopaedic specialists, allowing them to receive the care they need from the comfort and safety of home."

Along with reducing patients' risk for exposure to contagious illnesses, Crystal Clinic QuickCare offers shorter wait times and is usually less expensive than an emergency room or general urgent care visit. Crystal Clinic QuickCare is part of many employer healthcare programs and accepts most major insurance.

Crystal Clinic QuickCare is now available at the following locations:

Barberton – 72 Fifth Street SE, Suite A, Barberton, Ohio 44203

– 72 Fifth Street SE, Suite A, 44203 Broadview Heights – 1 Eagle Valley Court, Broadview Heights, Ohio 44147

– 1 Eagle Valley Court, 44147 Canton – 4466 Fulton Drive NW, Lower Parking Level, Canton, Ohio 44718

– 4466 Fulton Drive NW, Lower Parking Level, 44718 Cuyahoga Falls – 437 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221

– 437 Portage Trail, 44221 Green – 1622 State Route 619 at Massillon Road, Suite 200, Akron, Ohio 44312

44312 Hudson – 1310 Corporate Drive, Hudson, Ohio 44236

– 1310 Corporate Drive, 44236 Kent – 2007 State Route 59, Kent, Ohio 44240

– 2007 State Route 59, 44240 Medina – 4975 Foote Road, Suite 100, Medina, Ohio 44256

– 4975 Foote Road, Suite 100, 44256 Montrose – 3975 Embassy Parkway, Main Level, Akron, Ohio 44333

In strict compliance with COVID-19 safety measures, upon arrival to Crystal Clinic QuickCare, patients will have a temperature screening and will be asked about potential exposures to coronavirus. As a precaution, those with a temperature greater than 100 degrees Fahrenheit will not be seen at that time. Crystal Clinic is following recommendations from the CDC and the Akron Regional Hospital Association regarding screening and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE). Initial screening can be done in advance and all QuickCare patients are urged to call 888-730-8320 prior to visiting any Crystal Clinic QuickCare location.

If you are ill or have been in close contact with someone who may have coronavirus, please do not visit Crystal Clinic QuickCare. Contact your primary care physician.

For more information about Crystal Clinic QuickCare, call 888-730-8321. To schedule a telehealth appointment, call 855-687-6357, Extension 27015 or visit CrystalClinic.com/telehealth.

About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeons who perform more than 17,000 surgeries each year. Crystal Clinic QuickCare facilities provide immediate care for orthopaedic injuries. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries and provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures. With locations throughout Northeast Ohio, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is the only hospital in Ohio, and one of just 13 out of the 6,146 hospitals in the nation, to earn prestigious Joint Commission Certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder, and spinal fusion procedures. The hospital is among the Top 10% in the United States for Major Orthopaedic Surgery, Joint Replacement, Spinal Surgery, Overall Surgical Care and Overall Hospital Care in ratings of America's Top Quality Hospitals by CareChex/Quantros Analytics.

