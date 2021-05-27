Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center Leadership Shares Insight On Trends Shaping Orthopaedic Surgical Care In A Post-Pandemic World

"At the same time, an increase in sedentary lifestyles as more people work and study from home, is giving rise to an increase in musculoskeletal problems, including neck and back pain," said Rajiv Taliwal, M.D., a spine surgeon and Chief of Staff at Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center. "Poor ergonomics in the home office setting, as well as extended periods of time looking at our devices and screens, are likely contributing factors."

The increased need for medical services coupled with COVID-19 fears is driving consumer preference away from general acute-care hospitals to ambulatory surgical centers and specialty hospitals, such as Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, which is focused entirely on orthopaedic and plastic/reconstructive care.

"Prior to the pandemic, the health care industry was already seeing a shift toward ambulatory surgery centers, which is expected to accelerate," said Gordon Bennett, M.D., a foot and ankle surgeon and chairman of the Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center's Board of Directors. "Our new specialty hospital will position us well to meet the needs of those who undergo more complex procedures involving a hospital stay, but are reluctant to go to an acute-care hospital. We are also seeing more complex orthopaedic and reconstructive procedures being performed in an outpatient setting, which is advantageous to patients and payers."

The new Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center Hospital, which is located at 3557 Embassy Parkway in Fairlawn, will open in Fall 2021. The 165,000-square-foot hospital will have three levels with 12 operating rooms and 60 private patient rooms with private bathrooms. It will replace Crystal Clinic's current inpatient and surgical space near downtown Akron. Along with orthopaedic surgery, plastic/reconstructive surgery, and inpatient post-surgical care, other services that will be provided include physical therapy, diagnostic digital radiology imaging, and Crystal Clinic QuickCare™ for the immediate care of orthopaedic and sports injuries.

The design of the new hospital brings together the latest advancements in patient care and technology to promote the highest levels of surgical outcomes. With project architects, Hamel, Green & Abrahamson and IKM, and the project's construction manager, Turner Construction, Crystal Clinic is creating a soothing and restful environment that will promote healing and enhance patient experience.

Incorporating elements from the hospitality industry, the new hospital will have an abundance of large windows to provide plenty of natural light, comfortable furnishings, and a warm color palette to create a calming and relaxing patient environment. Other patient and visitor amenities include an outdoor lounge and dining spaces, the Crystal Café, and abundant landscaping and green spaces.

As a physician-owned hospital system, Crystal Clinic has created a culture that encourages and supports physician-led innovations, including the development of new surgical techniques and surgical implants, and the integration of leading-edge technologies into surgical practice. The new Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center Hospital is one of the only hospitals in the world dedicated exclusively to orthopaedic and plastics/reconstructive care.

Other factors that are driving the increased demand for orthopaedic procedures, such as joint replacements, are the aging Baby Boomer population and the rise in obesity.

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified and fellowship-trained surgeons who perform more than 17,000 surgeries each year. With locations throughout Northeast Ohio, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is the only hospital in Ohio, and one of just 13 out of the 6,146 hospitals in the nation, to earn prestigious Joint Commission Certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder, and spinal fusion procedures. The hospital is among the Top 10% in the United States for Major Orthopaedic Surgery, Joint Replacement, Spinal Surgery, Overall Surgical Care and Overall Hospital Care in ratings of America's Top Quality Hospitals by CareChex/Quantros Analytics. Crystal Clinic has also earned a five-star rating in patient experience from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services – its highest rating. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries and provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures.

