Crystal Clinic's New State-Of-The-Art Hospital Dedicated To Orthopaedic & Reconstructive/Plastic Surgery Care Is On Course To Open Fall 2021

"Through our voluntary participation in Joint Commission certifications for total hip, total knee and total shoulder replacement, and spinal fusion procedures, we've incorporated evidence-based practices into standards of care that are yielding remarkable nationally-recognized patient outcomes," said Holli Cholley, R.N., BSN, M.B.A., Chief Nursing and Operations Officer. "Our patients are recovering faster, and have better pain management and fewer complications, so they can get back to the activities they enjoy most."

The design of the new hospital brings together the latest advancements in patient care and technology to further enhance surgery success and post-surgical recovery, and promote the highest levels of surgical outcomes. Working with input from Crystal Clinic physicians and care providers, and project architects, Hamel, Green & Abrahamson and IKM, Crystal Clinic is creating a state-of-the-art hospital that will provide the most advanced surgical technology in a soothing and restful environment that will promote healing and enhance patient experience. The project's construction manager is Turner Construction.

Incorporating elements from the hospitality industry, the new hospital will have an abundance of large windows to provide plenty of natural light, comfortable furnishings, and a warm color palette to create a calming and relaxing patient environment. A corridor lined with built-in benches on the inpatient floor will be used to encourage patients to get up and walk after surgery – one of the evidence-based practices Crystal Clinic has proven to enhance patient outcomes.

"By promoting early mobility, we're finding most of our knee and hip replacement patients are able to be discharged to home instead of a skilled nursing facility, often the day after surgery," said Cholley. "These patients also report better pain management scores."

The advanced design of the hospital's new operating rooms will provide ample space for surgical teams and the latest, leading-edge technologies, including Stryker's Mako System® for robotic-assisted knee and hip replacement surgery and the ExactechGPS Guided Personalized Surgery System® for computerized navigation with extreme precision and control in joint replacement.

Other patient and visitor amenities include an outdoor lounge and dining spaces, the Crystal Café, and abundant landscaping and green spaces. Wall screens in waiting areas, while visually appealing, will enhance privacy.

"Our new hospital will transform patient care by combining the skilled hands of our specialty-trained and experienced surgeons and the latest, advanced technologies in a comfortable, modern facility," said Cholley. "This will allow us to continue delivering on our mission of providing Nationally Renowned Orthopaedic CareTM and the highest quality, comprehensive reconstructive care, including the latest surgical techniques from Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons and our Center for Breast Reconstruction."

The new Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center Hospital is located at 3557 Embassy Parkway in Fairlawn. The 165,000-square-foot hospital will have three levels with 12 operating rooms and 60 private patient rooms with private bathrooms. It will replace Crystal Clinic's current inpatient and surgical space near downtown Akron. Along with orthopaedic surgery, reconstructive/plastic surgery, and inpatient post-surgical care, other services that will be provided include physical therapy, diagnostic digital radiology imaging, and Crystal Clinic QuickCareTM for the immediate care of orthopaedic and sports injuries.

Advanced technologies and clinical techniques

As a physician-owned hospital system, Crystal Clinic has created a culture that encourages and supports physician-led innovations, including the development of new surgical techniques and surgical implants, and the integration of leading-edge technologies into surgical practice. Crystal Clinic was one of the first hospitals in Ohio and the surrounding region to embrace the Stryker Mako technology to offer robotic-arm assisted partial and total knee replacement surgery. Crystal Clinic continues to perform more procedures with this innovative technology than any other hospital in the region.

"This highly advanced robotic technology has been used extensively to replace knee joints with severe degeneration and damage due to osteoarthritis," said Ian Gradisar, M.D., a fellowship-trained and board-certified orthopaedic surgeon, and Physician Director of Crystal Clinic's Inpatient Surgical Services. "More recently, it has been used to assist our surgeons in performing hip replacement surgery."

Through CT-based 3D modeling of bone anatomy, Crystal Clinic surgeons use the robotic system to create a personalized surgical plan and determine the implant size, orientation and alignment for each patient. By precisely targeting the damaged part of the joint, surgeons are able to more fully spare healthy bone and tissue, which promotes faster recovery and less post-operative pain.

Crystal Clinic surgeons have also championed the use of computer-assisted surgery with the ExactechGPS Guided Personalized Surgery System®, which provides a higher degree of precision and control in total joint replacement. Using the Exactech GPS, Crystal Clinic surgeons create an individualized surgical plan for knee or shoulder replacement based on each patient's unique anatomy. This surgeon-controlled system integrates with innovative surgical instrumentation to allow for the exact alignment of the implant within 1 mm and 1 degree of precision.

"Studies have shown these advanced technologies result in more accurate placement of joint implants compared to conventional joint replacement surgeries. More precise alignment improves patients' ability to perform daily activities with less pain, while extending the life of the implant," said Dr. Gradisar. "Our advanced surgical innovations shorten hospital stays, reduce blood loss during surgery, and minimize the risk of complications such as deep vein thrombosis and post-operative pain."

For post-surgical rehabilitation, Crystal Clinic is using TRAZER® neuromechanical technology, which allows physical therapists to objectively measure patients' movements, balance, reaction time and acceleration/deceleration. This technology guides the therapists in making customized care plans for each patient. It also informs clinical decision-making regarding the return to sports or other functional activities.

About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified and fellowship-trained surgeons who perform more than 17,000 surgeries each year. With locations throughout Northeast Ohio, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is the only hospital in Ohio, and one of just 13 out of the 6,146 hospitals in the nation, to earn prestigious Joint Commission Certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder, and spinal fusion procedures. The hospital is among the Top 10% in the United States for Major Orthopaedic Surgery, Joint Replacement, Spinal Surgery, Overall Surgical Care and Overall Hospital Care in ratings of America's Top Quality Hospitals by CareChex/Quantros Analytics. Crystal Clinic has also earned a five-star rating in patient experience from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services – its highest rating. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries and provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures.

