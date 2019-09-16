CRYSTAL™ Deodorant Welcomes Alicia Silverstone As Brand Ambassador

"I've used CRYSTAL Deodorant for over 20 years because it's safe, vegan and most importantly it works! I am proud to partner with a company that shares my values and is committed to making healthier and kinder products," said Silverstone.

Silverstone has been an animal rights activist for over two decades. She is the recipient of Mercy for Animals Hope Award and PETA's 35th Anniversary Humanitarian Award. Last year she made several trips to Washington, DC and Sacramento lobbying for cruelty-free and plant-forward legislation.

Silverstone recently hosted an event sponsored by CRYSTAL at The Gentle Barn, a non-profit animal sanctuary that stands up for the innocent, and helps animals and children alike remember they matter. "I've been visiting The Gentle Barn for 20 years. I had my 25th birthday there! When I saw CRYSTAL, my favorite deodorant, was sponsoring a non-profit like The Gentle Barn, I knew I had to be involved. It was wonderful celebrating The Gentle Barn's 20th anniversary with my friends from CRYSTAL. I wish everyone was cruelty-free and conscious like these two entities are," said Silverstone.

"It makes perfect sense that we would choose Alicia, who has been such a devoted, longtime fan of our products, to represent our brand," said Martin Floreani, CEO and President of CRYSTAL. "There couldn't be a more authentic partnership, and we are excited to work with her."

CRYSTAL Deodorant is a recognized leader and innovator in mineral based hypoallergenic deodorant. For more information on CRYSTAL Deodorant, visit thecrystal.com.

Silverstone, best known for her generation-defining turn in Clueless also recently starred in the lead role of American Woman. She also appeared in Book Club and worked with director, Yorgos Lanthimos on the acclaimed thriller, The Killing of a Sacred Deer. Through film, television and theatre, her performances have garnered awards and critical praise including Emmy and Golden Globe nominations and a National Board of Review award. Silverstone, a dedicated activist in the wellness space, chronicled her journey towards a more conscious way of eating in her New York Times bestseller, "The Kind Diet: A Simple Guide to Feeling Great, Losing Weight, and Saving the Planet" and her second book, "The Kind Mama: A Simple Guide to Supercharged Fertility, a Radiant Pregnancy, a Sweeter Birth, and a Healthier, More Beautiful Beginning." Silverstone co-created the mykind Organics vitamin line, and her website, THEKINDLIFE.com is a platform for health and eco-living.

